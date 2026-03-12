TruStage® Compliance Solutions to Power Dynamic, Compliant Documentation within CoreAdvance from Fiserv

MADISON, Wis., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage®, a leading insurance and financial services provider, today announced that its Compliance Solutions technology will be integrated into the CoreAdvance™ banking platform from Fiserv, enabling financial institutions to deliver faster, more flexible, and compliant account-opening experiences across digital and branch channels.

Through this integration, financial institutions using CoreAdvance will gain access to TruStage’s configurable, API-driven dynamic documentation capabilities. With these tools, institutions can streamline document generation, reduce compliance-related risks, and lessen reliance on third-party document providers—ultimately improving efficiency while supporting consistent regulatory adherence.

“Empowering financial institutions with modern, compliant documentation is core to our mission,” said Chris Appie, President, Compliance Solutions, TruStage. “By bringing TruStage’s dynamic document solutions to CoreAdvance, institutions gain a simpler, faster, and more reliable account-opening experience.”

CoreAdvance from Fiserv is a core banking platform that empowers community banks to deliver on real-time expectations while reducing risk and accelerating their innovation velocity. Integrating TruStage’s document engine enhances the platform’s ability to deliver automated, mobile-optimized workflows for account opening and maintenance—enabling 24/7 banking with built-in regulatory confidence.

“Every component of CoreAdvance is designed to remove friction and streamline experiences for financial institutions and their customers,” said Dudley White, Head of Core Account Processing Solutions, Fiserv. “Our collaboration with TruStage is another example of how we’re developing workflows that make life easier for banking staff.”

The integrated solution is expected to be available to Fiserv clients in 2027, with additional enhancements planned for future releases.

For more information, visit http://www.trustage.com or http://www.fiserv.com/coreadvance

About TruStage®

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

© TruStage.

