Blending Digital Tools with Expert Support Drives Greater Retirement Preparedness

MADISON, Wis., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from TruStage® Retirement Solutions reveal that personalized and digital retirement planning support can drive meaningful clarity, confidence and action among workers, a shift that reflects changing participant expectations across the industry. Participants who engaged with either digital retirement tools or one-on-one education sessions reported feeling significantly more informed about their financial futures. Nearly two-thirds (63%) described the one-on-one guidance they received as “very” or “extremely” helpful, and an impressive 73% took some action steps in their retirement planning following a consultation. Yet only about one in four workers know how much they’ll need to retire comfortably, underscoring the confidence gap that financial professionals must address.

The research also highlights how tailored support helps people make decisions aligned with their stage of life. Younger workers were more likely to boost contributions or begin Roth savings, while older workers commonly refined their investment allocations. Together, these insights reinforce the power of personalized education in helping individuals make confident, well-timed retirement planning decisions. Participants also signaled how they prefer to learn, with online tools (47%), short videos (46%), email (44%), and one-on-one consultations (43%) leading the way.

“The data is clear, when people have clarity, delivered in the formats they prefer and reinforced by timely human guidance, confidence rises and decisions follow,” said Michael Conte, VP, Institutional Wealth Business, TruStage. “That’s the industry shift this research highlights, and our role is to help financial professionals operationalize it.”

Although many consumers remain unsure about their retirement readiness, the research highlights clear opportunities to boost confidence. Just 28% of respondents know how much they’ll need to retire comfortably, and only 26% feel confident they’re saving enough. Confidence is even lower among younger workers and women, yet the findings show that with the right digital tools and personalized guidance, it can help close these gaps and empower people to take action.

“Financial professionals are re-tooling education strategies to improve confidence, not just awareness, mapping content to life stage and delivering it in participant-preferred formats,” Conte continued. “Placing one-on-one support at key decision moments; enrollment, pay raises or nearing retirement, converts clarity into action.”

As more consumers engage with planning resources, TruStage is committed to helping workers build confidence, strengthen their financial futures and take the next step toward a comfortable retirement.

For more information on the survey and TruStage Retirement Solutions visit https://www.trustage.com/business-solutions/workplace-solutions/retirement.

All data in this article are sourced from 2025 Retirement Participant Survey Results, TruStage, January 2026.

About TruStage®

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. CPI Qualified Plan Consultants, Inc. and CMFG Life Insurance Company are subsidiaries of TruStage Financial Group. Annuity insurance products are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company, located in Waverly, Iowa. Each Insurer is solely responsible for financial obligations under the policies and contracts it issues. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers.

Securities distrusted by CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), Member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker/dealer, 2000 Heritage Way, Waverly, Iowa 50677, toll-free 866.512.6109. CBSI is a limited business broker/dealer (Member FINRA/SIPC), a fully owned subsidiary of TruStage Financial Group, Inc. Non-deposit investment and insurance products are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value , and are not obligations of or guaranteed by the financial institution. Representatives offer retirement and investment education but not provide investment, legal or tax advice. Participates are encourage to consult their financial professional.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

© TruStage.

CONTACT

Kara O’Keeffe

608.250.9699

Kara.Okeeffe@trustage.com