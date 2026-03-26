TruStage® Reports Strong 2025 Financial Performance, Generating Over $6 Billion in Revenue and Advancing Consumer Protection

MADISON, Wis., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage ® reported strong financial performance in 2025 across its diverse product and solutions portfolio, despite a challenging market environment. The company ended the year with over $6.1 billion in revenue, $312 million in net income and $36.1 billion in assets1 under management. The company’s financial strength was affirmed by ratings of A from AM Best, A+ from S&P and A2 from Moody’s, underscoring disciplined financial management and long-term stability.

“Despite inflationary pressures, market swings, and unpredictability, TruStage achieved strong results in 2025 and delivered on our promises to middle market consumers and partners,” said Terrance Williams, President and CEO of TruStage. “The ‘people helping people’ principle that has anchored us since 1935 remains our compass for the path forward, and I am incredibly confident in our future.”

TruStage continued to deliver for customers by providing over $2.6 billion in total benefits paid in 2025 across 42 million consumers.

In 2025, TruStage Companies:

Became the fourth largest provider of life insurance sales in the U.S. by policy count.

Were named one of Barron's 100 Best Annuities for the seventh consecutive year.

Advanced a robust credit union fintech system through TruStage Ventures, which now includes 67 portfolio companies with over $400 million in total investment.

Earned a place on the Forbes America’s Best Insurance Companies list for the fourth consecutive year, based on survey feedback measuring customer recommendations, satisfaction and loyalty.

TruStage also remains dedicated to strengthening communities through meaningful partnerships. In 2025, the TruStage Foundation:

Invested $3.9 million in the communities we serve through more than 100 nonprofits, including 59 organizations receiving support from the organization for the first time.

Led a Community Giving Campaign, which registered 8,600 volunteer hours and raised a total of $640,000 for non-profit organizations.

Contributed over $750,000 to CUAid relief efforts, since 2016 – providing support for communities and members in times of need.



For more information, see the full 2025 annual report.

About TruStage®

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

1Liabilities for 2025 at $45.4 billion.

AM Best Company: A and B++ are the third and fifth highest, respectively, of 16 ratings. TruStage Financial Group’s bbb+ issuer credit rating (ICR) is a standard three notches lower than the ICRs assigned to the operating companies of the rating unit. CMFG Life Insurance Company’s a- surplus notes rating is a standard two notches below CMFG Life Insurance Company’s ICR.

S&P: A+ is the fifth highest of 21 ratings. TruStage Financial Group, Inc.’s BBB+ issuer credit rating is a standard three notches below the financial strength rating of CMFG Life Insurance Company.

Moody's: A2 and Baa1 are the sixth and eighth highest, respectively, of 21 ratings. TruStage Financial Group, Inc.’s Baa2 credit rating is a standard three notches below the financial strength rating of the company’s operating subsidiaries.

AM Best ratings were affirmed in December 2025. S&P ratings were affirmed in September 2025. Moody's ratings were reviewed in January 2026 and no changes were made. All ratings carry a stable outlook.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

© TruStage.

CONTACT

Kara O’Keeffe

608.250.9699

Kara.Okeeffe@trustage.com