The Invicta Gala Returns April 18, 2026 to Support Veterans and First Responders — Sponsorship and Corporate Tables Now Available

Dallas–Fort Worth, TX — April 2026 — Community leaders, businesses, and supporters of veterans and first responders will gather on Saturday, April 18, 2026, for the annual Invicta Gala at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, an evening dedicated to honoring service and raising critical support for programs that improve the health and well-being of those who have sacrificed for others. Six Medal of Honor recipients are expected to attend, offering guests a rare opportunity to interact with some of the nation's most decorated heroes while supporting programs that serve veterans and first responders in North Texas.

This year’s gala will feature keynote speaker Nicola “Nick” Gismondi, a retired U.S. Air Force officer whose 30-year military career included service as an F-15 fighter pilot and Special Operations leader following the attacks of September 11. Gismondi held leadership roles across Air Force Special Operations Command, Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, NATO, and the CIA, deploying extensively in support of combat and intelligence missions. Today he works in the private sector connecting veterans with government and corporate opportunities while continuing to advocate for the veteran and first responder community.

Serving as Master of Ceremonies will be Master Gunnery Sergeant Christopher L. May (Ret.), Director and Lead Ambassador for The INVICTA Project. A 24-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran, May served in elite reconnaissance and special operations units, including 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, Force Reconnaissance Company, and 1st Marine Special Operations Battalion, with multiple deployments supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. Since retiring in 2017, he has continued his mission of service by helping lead The INVICTA Project’s efforts to support veterans and first responders.

Hosted by The INVICTA Project, the gala is the organization’s flagship fundraising event, bringing together corporate partners, healthcare leaders, veterans, and community supporters for an evening of storytelling, recognition, and impact.

The 2026 Invicta Gala is expected to welcome approximately 450 attendees, building on last year’s event which drew more than 400 guests and raised $283,000. Organizers aim to surpass that success by raising over $400,000 to expand services and treatment opportunities for those who have served.

Supporting Innovative Care for Those Who Served

The INVICTA Project supports veterans and first responders experiencing the long-term effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-concussion syndrome, chronic pain, sleep disruption, and other service-related conditions.

Through partnerships with Parker Performance Institute and Parker University, the program provides advanced diagnostics, multidisciplinary care, and personalized treatment plans addressing neurological health, metabolic function, and musculoskeletal recovery.

During the 2025–2026 program cycle, The INVICTA Project has demonstrated measurable impact:

• 36 participants served in 2025 alone

• More than $620,000 invested in participant care since the program’s inception

• Growing partnerships with veteran-focused organizations and foundations nationwide

All services are provided at no cost to participants, made possible through philanthropic gifts, sponsorships, and community support.

For many participants, the program represents a turning point. Veterans and first responders who arrive struggling with chronic headaches, sleep disruption, cognitive fog, and lingering symptoms from service-related injuries often leave with measurable improvements in brain function, physical performance, and overall quality of life.

Participants from across the country travel to Frisco, Texas, to receive this specialized care at the Parker Performance Institute, making the Invicta Gala an important local effort to ensure these heroes continue receiving life-changing treatment.

A Weekend of Purpose and Community

In addition to the gala, the weekend will feature Invicta Range Day, bringing together supporters, veterans, and partners for a day of camaraderie ahead of the main event.

Together, these events create opportunities for networking, partnership development, and meaningful engagement with those who have dedicated their lives to protecting others.

Opportunities for Corporate Sponsors and Table Hosts

The Invicta Gala provides businesses and organizations an opportunity to demonstrate meaningful support for veterans and first responders while connecting with a highly engaged audience of community leaders and professionals.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

• Corporate sponsorships

• Corporate and group table purchases

• Individual ticket attendance

• In-kind donations and community partnerships

Sponsors help fund life-changing programs that restore health, resilience, and quality of life for those who have served.

Join the Mission

The Invicta Gala continues to grow each year as more individuals and organizations recognize the importance of supporting veterans and first responders beyond their years of service.

Sponsorship opportunities and table reservations are now available.

For more information or to reserve a table, visit:

https://invictaproject.org/gala/

About The INVICTA Project

The INVICTA Project supports veterans and first responders through programs focused on neurological health, physical recovery, and long-term resilience. Working with Parker Performance Institute and Parker University, the program provides advanced diagnostics, individualized treatment plans, and coordinated healthcare support designed to restore balance in brain and body health for those who have served our nation and communities.

