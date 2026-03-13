eGain to Participate in 38th Annual Roth Conference on March 23, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience solutions, today announced that eGain management will host meetings with investors on March 23, 2026, at the 38th Annual Roth Conference, scheduled from March 22–24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

eGain continues to see increasing adoption of its AI Knowledge Hub, which helps enterprises provide trusted answers, enhance customer experiences, and lower service costs.

“We are experiencing strong momentum with our AI Knowledge Hub as enterprises increasingly prioritize trusted AI for customer service,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “We look forward to meeting with investors at the Roth Conference to discuss our strategy and growth opportunities.”

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with eGain management at the conference should contact their Roth representative or Pondel Wilkinson, eGain’s investor relations firm, at tkehrli@pondel.com .

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience solutions. With over 25 years of expertise, eGain helps enterprises integrate siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain’s solutions to transform customer service, reduce costs, and achieve successful AI implementations at scale.

Visit www.egain.com for more info.

