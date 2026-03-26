eGain Appoints Knowledge Management Veteran, Steve Pappas as Head of Innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI-powered knowledge management for enterprise customer service, today announced the appointment of Steve Pappas as Head of Innovation. In this role, Pappas will help shape eGain's product and market expansion strategy at the intersection of AI, knowledge management, and customer experience — accelerating the company's Knowledge Management and Automation category leadership.

Pappas brings more than two decades of experience scaling enterprise SaaS businesses in regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and government. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt Speech & Language, an AI speech technology company, where he directed enterprise growth strategy and aligned conversational AI capabilities to operational and customer experience goals across healthcare, financial services, and government. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Panviva — a knowledge management software company — rising to SVP and CMO, scaling the business to its acquisition by Upland Software. He is the founder of ExSynt Solutions, and creator of AiDiscover, an AI-driven discovery insights platform focused on helping organizations capture, analyze and build KM Systems, and the host of Science of CX, a widely followed podcast on customer experience strategy.

"Steve is exactly the kind of leader we want driving integrated innovation at eGain," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "His deep roots in knowledge management, his track record building enterprise growth in complex markets, and his passion for CX and AI make him uniquely suited to help us advance our Knowledge Automation mission and bring Trusted Knowledge to more organizations."

"eGain is transforming knowledge management into an AI-powered answer platform that delivers trusted, real-time answers at scale — and that's where the most important work in customer service is happening right now," said Pappas. "I've seen firsthand how the right knowledge infrastructure transforms contact center performance and customer outcomes. I'm excited to help eGain push that vision further."

Pappas is a recognized thought leader in the customer experience space, having been named to ICMI's Customer Experience Movers and Shakers list and the Top 20 Customer Experience Leaders to Follow. He is also the author of SIMPLE CX: Deliver Great Customer Experiences.

About eGain Corporation

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

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