eGain Announces Enterprise AI Platform Connectors for Copilot, Claude, Gemini, and Cursor

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced new enterprise AI platform connectors that integrate Microsoft Copilot, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini CLI, and Cursor with eGain AI Knowledge Hub, the company’s AI-powered knowledge management platform. The connectors allow organizations to ground these AI platforms in a single, governed knowledge source, so every AI model, agent, and agentic developer environment can use accurate, up-to-date knowledge rather than fragmented and outdated sources.

Studies from MIT and leading analyst firms show that enterprise AI initiatives fail at high rates when they lack a governed knowledge foundation. When any AI system pulls from fragmented, ungoverned sources, it produces contradictory outputs, creates compliance exposure, and stalls AI adoption.

Open knowledge architecture that works with any AI or IT platform

The new AI platform connectors are part of the eGain AI Knowledge Connector family, a broader integration architecture that unifies and governs enterprise knowledge. They give enterprises a single governed knowledge foundation that works across any AI vendor, platform, or tool. This matters especially as enterprises move from AI that answers questions to AI that takes actions. When agents act autonomously on behalf of employees and customers, ungoverned knowledge doesn't just produce wrong answers, it causes agents to amplify those errors across every interaction, creating operational and compliance failures that are costly to reverse.

The eGain AI Knowledge Connector family supports Model Context Protocol (MCP), the emerging standard for connecting AI agents to enterprise systems. eGain offers pre-built connectors for leading agentic developer environments including Windsurf, VS Code, and Kiro, and supports any additional MCP-compatible AI platform or agentic framework through its open MCP architecture. Unlike basic retrieval approaches, eGain delivers certified answers with source citations, giving every connected model, agent, and agentic IDE (integrated development environment) access to verified, traceable knowledge. The same governed knowledge that powers customer service and employee productivity can now inform how enterprise software is built, not just how it is used.

With the new eGain AI Knowledge Connectors, enterprises can now:

Give Microsoft Copilot a trusted knowledge foundation so employees across every workflow get accurate, policy-compliant answers and actions without switching tools.

a trusted knowledge foundation so employees across every workflow get accurate, policy-compliant answers and actions without switching tools. Ensure every Claude deployment, from custom applications to full agentic workflows, operates from the same governed enterprise content, delivering consistent, compliant answers and actions.

deployment, from custom applications to full agentic workflows, operates from the same governed enterprise content, delivering consistent, compliant answers and actions. Connect Google Gemini across Workspace, Cloud, and developer tools to a single governed knowledge source, so every team in your Google ecosystem gets accurate, consistent answers and actions.

across Workspace, Cloud, and developer tools to a single governed knowledge source, so every team in your Google ecosystem gets accurate, consistent answers and actions. Keep AI-assisted development in Cursor and other leading agentic IDEs, including Windsurf, VS Code, and Kiro, grounded in governed enterprise knowledge, so engineering teams move faster without losing traceability or compliance.

“In a world where AI is no longer just answering questions but performing assured actions on behalf of employees and customers, the quality of your knowledge determines the quality of your AI,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “These new enterprise AI platform connectors allow organizations to apply one trusted knowledge foundation across Copilot, Claude, Gemini, Cursor, and whatever comes next.”

According to Gartner, “Enterprises recognize modern knowledge management as a prerequisite for implementing successful generative AI or agentic AI solutions to improve customer service, employee productivity, and customer experience.”1

Connecting Knowledge Across Your Entire IT Ecosystem

eGain AI Knowledge Connectors are organized into four categories that work together to unify, govern, and deliver enterprise knowledge across any platform:

Content Connectors gather content and signals from systems such as policy repositories, CRM knowledge, SharePoint, Confluence, and conversation archives so teams do not have to rebuild what they already have.

gather content and signals from systems such as policy repositories, CRM knowledge, SharePoint, Confluence, and conversation archives so teams do not have to rebuild what they already have. Data Connectors provide direct access to enterprise data, delivering the right information to the right people and systems in real time, so every interaction has the context it needs to produce accurate, trusted answers, without the overhead of traditional integration pipelines.

provide direct access to enterprise data, delivering the right information to the right people and systems in real time, so every interaction has the context it needs to produce accurate, trusted answers, without the overhead of traditional integration pipelines. Experience Connectors deliver trusted answers to the places where work happens, including Salesforce and SAP desktops, collaboration systems, ticketing tools like Zendesk, contact center platforms such as Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Talkdesk, and agentic developer environments like Cursor.

deliver trusted answers to the places where work happens, including Salesforce and SAP desktops, collaboration systems, ticketing tools like Zendesk, contact center platforms such as Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Talkdesk, and agentic developer environments like Cursor. Process Connectors integrate identity, access rules, AI model choices, and business policies so AI remains accurate, compliant, and within approved boundaries. They ensure that answers and actions consistently follow enterprise rules and required steps, even when delivered by different AI models, and provide an auditable confirmation trail for every interaction.

eGain AI Knowledge Connectors span applications, data platforms, content repositories, internal processes, and agentic IDEs, with dozens of integrations available on the eGain Marketplace.

Gartner Disclaimer

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, Pri Rathnayake, Drew Kraus, Jennifer MacIntosh, June 18, 2025.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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