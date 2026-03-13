ParaZero Secures a New Order for DefendAir Counter-UAS Systems from Israeli Defense Entity

Kfar Saba, Israel, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced it has received a new purchase order from an Israeli defense entity for its DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (Counter-UAS) solution.

This new order reinforces the growing trust and operational reliance on ParaZero’s DefendAir platform by multiple strategic defense entities within Israeli defense ecosystem. The order includes the delivery of an evaluation kit including DefendAir’s net pods live exercise and training to support rapid operational deployment and maximize readiness.

DefendAir is a multi-layered soft-hard kill Counter-UAS system that deploys proprietary patented non-expolsive net-launcher technology to neutralize hostile drones with minimal collateral impact. The platform has been demonstrated in field trials to deliver highly effective performance in complex threat environments and is designed to address evolving unmanned aerial threats across both urban and battlefield settings.

“We are honored to receive this new order for DefendAir from a defense entity,” said Ariel Alon, Chief Executive Officer of ParaZero. “The adoption of our Counter-UAS solution reflects the confidence that key Israeli defense organizations place in the capabilities, scalability, and reliability of our counter-drone technologies. As drone threats continue to evolve, DefendAir is proving to be an essential layer of protection for defense forces, critical infrastructure, and strategic operations.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com .

