SVCV (SVCV Global) TO LAUNCH IN LATE 2026 AS A GLOBAL CONGLOMERATE

New York City, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRock Investment Group (“NextRock” or the “Firm”), a newly formed global asset management platform with dual headquarters in New York and Tokyo and its asset platform creation BCKD today announced the launch of its debut investment vehicle, “The Next Gen Leaders” Fund, aimed at acquiring and scaling globally recognized brands within its cultural holding platform, SVCV Global.

The firm plans to raise approximately $5 billion through multiple investment funds to finance the development of four multinational conglomerates spanning culture, technology, finance and entertainment.

Media outlets have described the emerging group as “Generation Z’s first super conglomerate,” reflecting its ambition to create a global collective of next-generation founders, innovators and cultural leaders.

NextRock was established to create a bridge between creativity and capital, building an institutional platform capable of transforming cultural innovation into long-term enterprise value.

Building a Multi-Platform Global Conglomerate Structure

NextRock’s strategy centers on the launch and development of several multinational holding companies designed to acquire, develop and scale businesses across key sectors of the global economy.

These platforms include:

• SVCV Global, a next-generation holding company focused on consumer brands, fashion, media and cultural businesses

• IBGX Global, a platform for financial services and fintech firms

• ORBT Global, focused on technology and digital infrastructure companies

• The GoGoPaPa Company, an entertainment and media group focused on content production and distribution

The firm expects to deploy capital to acquire between 30 and 80 private companies for each conglomerate, building integrated ecosystems across industries including digital marketplaces, fashion labels, music and video streaming platforms, film and video production companies, jewelry brands and beauty lines.

Institutional Investment Platform

In addition to its operating conglomerates, the firm is launching a diversified investment platform across several strategies, including hedge funds, private credit, venture capital and intellectual property investments.

These investment vehicles include:

• NextShark, a private credit strategy providing institutional lending secured by diversified collateral

• NextGen Fund, focused on acquiring music and film catalogs with recurring revenue streams

• DotCom Ventures, targeting early-stage technology companies

• Sentient AI Fund, focused on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced technology sectors

NextRock is also developing BCKD Capital, an internal asset-creation platform dedicated to launching and scaling new global companies.

Global Regulatory and Corporate Structure

The firm has incorporated corporate entities across several international jurisdictions, including Delaware, Japan and Guernsey, with its primary investment fund licensed in Guernsey.

NextRock is assembling a team of managing partners with more than 20 years of experience in private equity, credit markets, mergers and acquisitions and cross-border transactions at leading global financial institutions.

Investment Strategy and Market Opportunity

NextRock’s platform is designed to create a permanent global financial architecture capable of owning, managing and scaling the next generation of cultural, luxury, technology and media companies.

The firm believes intellectual property, digital platforms and cultural brands will increasingly drive enterprise value in the global economy.

Its investment platform aims to provide institutional investors exposure to diversified assets with multiple exit pathways including initial public offerings (IPOs), SPAC transactions, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mergers and acquisitions.

NextRock is targeting annualized returns between 10% and 40% across its strategies, depending on market conditions and investment approach.

Public Market Ambitions

Over the long term, NextRock plans to list its conglomerates, flagship operating companies and potentially the firm itself on major global exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Euronext Paris and Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company is currently engaged with partners across multiple industries to establish strategic alliances and identify acquisition opportunities worldwide.

NextRock describes its long-term strategy as building a “cultural-financial engine designed to industrialize creativity and institutionalize narrative.”

BCKD

BCKD is an asset-creation platform focused on developing, acquiring, and scaling the next generation of global enterprises.

NextRock Investment Group

NextRock Investment Group is a global asset management platform and the Group’s flagship financial firm. It manages a diversified portfolio across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and real estate.

SVCV

SVCV (SVCV Global) is a next-generation multinational holding company built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform for housing and scaling both acquired and internally developed brands across multiple industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

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