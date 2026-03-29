NEXTRock, BCKD and SVCV Announce Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Bridge Fund

New York City, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly formed firm and group are announcing their intention to raise initial bridge financing through offerings under the U.S. SEC’s Regulation D and a Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) debt securities listing pursuant to Chapter 37. This marks the first step in establishing a fully integrated global asset management and operating platform designed to deliver safe, structured yield alongside a disciplined allocation to high-growth cultural and next-generation technology assets.

Key Highlights and Fast Facts:

NEXTRock and its subsidiaries BCKD and SVCV announce their initial offerings for informational purposes.

The firm discloses details under each jurisdiction's solicitation and marketing rules.

The firm discloses its plans for the future and current progress.

The firm provides legal disclosures on risks, consents, and investment rules for each round.

The firm warns the public about phishing and misrepresentation.

BRIDGE ROUND UNDER SEC REGULATION D RULE 506 C CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE:

The firm intends to raise initial bridge capital through a convertible promissory note offered to qualified investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c).

The proceeds are expected to be used to complete the firm’s restructuring and prepare for its operational launch activities.

HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE (HKEX) CHAPTER 37 — CONVERTIBLE NOTE (PRE-IPO)

NEXTRock Investment Group, BCKD Capital, and SVCV Global Announce a Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

The proceeds are expected to be used to attract long-term institutional investors, secure an anchor investor for its initial funds, and fund its first acquisitions.

THE LONG-TERM PLAN AND PROJECTIONS

The firm plans to raise approximately $5 billion across multiple funds over the next five years and to establish strategic co-investment partnerships with global institutional investors.

NEXTRock intends to acquire controlling stakes in a portfolio of revenue-generating, asset-backed businesses across sectors including fashion, entertainment, finance, media, and technology.

The firm expects to achieve annual revenues of approximately $2 billion within two to three years, supported by its acquisitions’ revenue-share model, flagship operating businesses, and recurring income from management fees and credit investments. Expected EBITDA is approximately $600 million to $800 million, with profit margins in the 30% to 40% range.

The firm plans to announce its five founding partners and ten managing partners at its inaugural investor and press presentation in Tokyo later this year, along with its board of directors and advisory group.

Over a 10-year horizon, the firm targets 5–8 liquidity events, including potential public listings on the Tokyo, New York, Euronext, and Hong Kong stock exchanges, subject to market conditions. These listings are expected to target valuations in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion per entity, with total platform AUM of $10 billion to $20 billion.

The exit strategy includes the potential public listing of the asset management firm NEXTRock, its primary holding company SVCV, and select subgroups and flagship brands within the SVCV ecosystem.

The group also intends to establish strategic partnerships, global brand collaborations, and selective ambassador programs to expand its international presence and cultural footprint.

The platform is designed to integrate asset management, operating businesses, and cultural assets into a unified global structure with long-term compounding potential.

For more information, please access the investor relations portal through a secure login at corporate.nextrockgroup.com and refer to the SEC’s EDGAR system for the company’s latest filings.

The funds and plans are subject to change at any time. The projected figures represent expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

NEXTRock, BCKD and SVCV Issues Warnings to the Public Against Phishing and Online Misrepresentation

The firms have become aware of online misrepresentation and phishing attempts using the companies’ names for malicious activities.

The firms would like to notify the public they also do not request or accept crypto investments, PayPal, cash, Venmo, or any other payment transfer that’s not through a licensed escrow agent and after independent legal review.

The firm also does not offer investment opportunities not disclosed on its websites and does not guarantee any return on investment without a legally binding note or agreement, does not hire interns, and does not make investment offers through social media and/or forums.

Investment carries risks. Verify web domains, company registrations, SEC filings, the company’s website, and independent advisors.

RISKS AND DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial performance, acquisitions, and exit strategies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: the firm's limited operating history; its ability to complete announced acquisitions; regulatory changes in Hong Kong, the United States, and other jurisdictions; market conditions affecting asset management; the availability of qualified personnel; and the risks inherent in investing in convertible notes. See 'Risk Factors' below. No assurance can be given that the projected outcomes will be achieved."

"THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN ARE INTENDED TO BE OFFERED ONLY TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS WITHIN THE MEANING OF PART 1 OF SCHEDULE 1 TO THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE (CAP. 571) AND ARE NOT AVAILABLE TO THE RETAIL PUBLIC IN HONG KONG."

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered only to accredited investors in accordance with Regulation D Rule 506(c) and to professional investors in accordance with applicable Hong Kong regulations. Verification of investor status will be required. A Form D notice of exempt offering will be filed with the SEC within 15 calendar days after the first sale of securities in the Rule 506(c) offering. This is not an offering and/or solicitation, and it's for informational purposes only.

This is not an offering and/or solicitation for the Hong Kong offerings, and it's for informational purposes only.

Risks

Investing in financial markets involves significant risks, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information provided on this website is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments or products.

All investments carry risks, and you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. You may lose some or all of your invested capital. We strongly recommend consulting with a qualified financial advisor or other professional before making any investment decisions.

NEXTRock

NEXTRock (NextRock Inc. / NextRock Investment Group) is a global asset management platform and the group's flagship financial firm. It manages a diversified portfolio across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and real estate.

SVCV

SVCV (SVCV Inc. / SVCV Global) is a next-generation multinational holding company built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform for housing and scaling both acquired and internally developed brands across multiple industries.

Attachment