HTVRONT Expands Walmart Retail Presence with Two New Heat Press Machines

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the spring crafting season, HTVRONT is introducing two upgraded heat press machines at Walmart designed for everyday makers and small business creators.

Starting March 14, the newly released HTVRONT Mini Heat Press V2 and HTVRONT 10×10in Heat Press V2 debut first at Walmart stores nationwide, making professional-quality crafting tools more accessible to the U.S. consumers through local Walmart stores.





Following the strong performance and popularity of HTVRONT’s previously launched products at Walmart, the two companies are expanding their collaboration with the introduction of these new machines. The launch further strengthens HTVRONT’s presence in the U.S. market while bringing its innovative crafting equipment to one of the country’s most influential retail platforms.

As more Americans turn DIY crafting into side businesses — from customized T-shirts and tote bags to personalized gifts—the creator economy continues to reshape how people work and create from home. In partnership with Walmart, HTVRONT is launching its latest portable heat press machines to support creators building small-scale businesses.

HTVRONT Mini Heat Press V2: Compact Heat Press for Everyday Creativity

The mini heat press is designed to meet everyday crafting needs in a compact format. Despite its small size, it can handle a variety of projects — from creating name labels for school supplies to decorating baby onesies, customizing tote bags, and making crafts with kids. It can also be used for popular projects such as fuse beads designs.





Built with home use in mind, the machine features a 15-minute automatic shut-off function and an insulated safety base, allowing it to be used safely even on a dining table. Its compact design requires no dedicated workspace and can even double as a small household iron for quick creative tasks.

HTVRONT 10×10in Heat Press V2: A Versatile Size for More Efficient Projects

The heat press features a versatile 10×10in heat plate that balances productivity with space efficiency. Its compact footprint can save roughly 20% of workspace, making it ideal for small apartments, dorm rooms, or crowded crafting tables.

The size is still large enough for most T-shirt heat transfer vinyl projects while remaining precise enough for smaller items such as socks, eye masks, and accessories. It also includes a real-time pressure display, allowing creators to monitor applied pressure more accurately and maintain consistent results when producing custom orders or running small-scale businesses.





"We've found that many crafters want professional tools without sacrificing valuable workspace," said Tim, Product Director at HTVRONT. "With the Mini Heat Press V2 and 10×10in Heat Press V2, we aimed to deliver strong performance while keeping the design compact and space-efficient."

A Walmart spokesperson echoed the sentiment: "The creator economy often starts at home, and we're excited to welcome HTVRONT to our Arts & Crafts assortment. The Mini Heat Press is ideal for compact, everyday crafting, while the 10×10in Heat Press offers a larger press area for bigger designs and a wider range of custom projects."

The launch marks another step in HTVRONT's retail expansion, bringing its DIY crafting tools from online platforms into Walmart stores nationwide and making professional-grade equipment more accessible to creators across the United States.

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Brand PR

Email: pr@htvront.com

Source: HTVRONT https://www.htvront.com/



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