HTVRONT Launches D2 DTF Printer to Simplify Small Business Production with a More “Worry-Free” Start

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for customized products continues to rise, small businesses are increasingly turning to Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing for flexible, on-demand production. However, the process remains challenging for many users, often affected by frequent maintenance, white-ink clogging, and complex workflows.

To address these challenges, HTVRONT, a brand in the DIY and crafting sector, today announced the launch of its new-generation DTF printer, the D2, designed to provide a more “worry-free” starting point for creators and small businesses entering or scaling production.

The HTVRONT D2 will be available on the official HTVRONT website on March 30, 2026, at an early-bird price of $2,599.





“Many users are interested in DTF printing but hesitate due to operational complexity and maintenance concerns,” said Tim Lei, Product Manager at HTVRONT. “With the D2, we aimed to create a more worry-free starting point, allowing users to focus on production and business growth rather than machine management.

Easier Daily Upkeep with Automated System

To reduce the risk of white ink and printhead clogging—and lessen the burden of routine maintenance—the D2 features an automated maintenance system designed to support stable daily operation.

With its built-in Sleep-care mode, the printer continues maintaining itself even while idle, without requiring a constant PC connection. This helps keep the machine production-ready while lowering energy use and supporting a quieter, more home-friendly workspace.

Paired with the XP600 printhead, the system is designed to support more consistent performance over time.





Simplifying Workflow with Integrated Software

Unlike many traditional DTF solutions that require separate RIP software programs to complete the printing workflow, the D2 is powered by HTVRONT’s all-in-one software, IdeaStudio, which integrates image editing and printing into a single interface.

This integrated workflow helps simplify operations and reduce the learning curve, making the printing process easier to manage for both new users and growing businesses.

For batch production, the built-in Smart Nesting feature automatically optimizes gang sheet layouts to improve material efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline order processing.





Ensuring Consistent Output for Production Needs

The D2 is designed to support both creative applications and ongoing production needs. With a 13-inch print width, it accommodates a wide range of product formats, offering greater flexibility for different customization scenarios.

It delivers up to 720 × 1440 DPI resolution for detailed, vibrant image quality, while printing speeds of up to 16 ft per hour help users handle both daily orders and higher-volume workloads with confidence.





Lowering the Barrier to Entry

To reduce setup complexity, the HTVRONT D2 comes with essential consumables, including inks, powder, and transfer film, enabling users to begin production right out of the box.

HTVRONT also provides onboarding resources such as step-by-step tutorials and dedicated customer support to help users transition from initial setup to stable, ongoing production.

“With the D2, we aim to make DTF printing more accessible without compromising performance,” Lei added. “Our goal is to support users at different stages, from those just starting out to those scaling their business.”

With the launch of the D2, HTVRONT aims to make creative tools more accessible and manageable, helping more users turn ideas into products—and products into growing, sustainable businesses.

For more information about HTVRONT D2 DTF Printer, please check on: HTVRONT D2 DTF Printer

For regular updates on HTVRONT, follow us on: https://www.htvront.com

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Contact:

Brand PR

Email: pr@htvront.com

Source: HTVRONT

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