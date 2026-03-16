Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recognizes Fusemachines with AI Services Competency Partner (Generative AI) Status, Joining an Elite Group of Global AI Leaders

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI technologies, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency Partner Status (formerly Generative AI partner status), a prestigious designation that recognizes AWS partners with proven technical expertise and customer success in building and deploying artificial intelligence solutions on AWS.

With this recognition, Fusemachines joins an elite group of a few hundred enterprises in the world that have achieved this competency. The designation validates Fusemachines’ deep expertise in designing, deploying, and scaling production-grade AI systems for enterprise customers using AWS technologies.

Achieving the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency Partner (Generative AI) Status requires partners to undergo a rigorous technical and operational validation process. Companies must demonstrate successful customer implementations, strong architectural best practices, security and responsible AI governance frameworks, and deep expertise across AWS AI and machine learning services. AWS also evaluates partner solutions through detailed technical reviews, customer case studies, and strict operational readiness requirements to ensure partners can deliver scalable, secure, and production-ready AI systems.

“This competency is extremely difficult to achieve and requires partners to meet some of the highest standards AWS sets for AI delivery,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “We are proud to join this select group of companies recognized for their ability to help organizations harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence.”

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency Partner (Generative AI) Status provides several benefits to partners and their customers. Among them is access to AWS funding programs that help support proof-of-concept (POC) deployments, enabling enterprises to experiment with and validate AI solutions before scaling them into full production. Through these programs, Fusemachines will be able to help its clients rapidly prototype high-impact AI use cases with financial and technical support from AWS.

As an AWS-recognized partner, Fusemachines will be able to collaborate more closely with AWS teams to identify enterprise opportunities, secure funding for proof-of-concepts, and rapidly move organizations from experimentation to production deployments. This stronger go-to-market alignment with AWS will enable Fusemachines to expand deployments of AI Studio and scale the adoption of AI Engines and AI Agents that automate business processes, power intelligent workflows, and create new AI-driven capabilities across organizations.

“Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency required a tremendous amount of dedication and collaboration across our engineering and solutions teams,” said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology at Fusemachines. “Meeting the rigorous technical and operational requirements of AWS was challenging, but it reinforces the strength of our platforms and our approach to building enterprise-ready AI solutions. We see this competency as a powerful catalyst for deploying the AI Studio platform across many of our enterprise clients and accelerating the adoption of AI Engines and AI Agents in real-world production environments.”

With growing enterprise demand for AI solutions, Fusemachines believes the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency Partner (Generative AI) Status will further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to build and deploy AI-powered systems in production.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.



Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.



To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our strategy; plans and objectives of management; expected growth and market opportunities; our positioning for future periods, including 2026; anticipated product and technology development, including AI Studio and AI Engines; focused vertical expansion in retail and real estate sales and marketing initiatives; partnerships, reseller and systems integrator relationships; potential acquisitions and integration opportunities; operational milestones; customer adoption and anticipated enterprise ROI; responsible AI governance initiatives; and other future events or performance. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements.

Forward‑looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: our ability to execute our growth strategy in our target verticals; the pace of enterprise adoption of AI solutions and our ability to demonstrate customer ROI; our ability to attract, develop and retain partners, resellers and talent and to scale our sales and delivery organizations; our ability to develop, commercialize and enhance our AI platform and engines in a timely manner; competition and the evolving regulatory landscape for AI and data privacy; our ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and to realize expected synergies; macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry conditions; our reliance on third‑party platforms, data, and infrastructure; cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks; our ability to access and deploy capital efficiently; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-283520) declared effective by the Commission on June 30, 2025, our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on October 29, 2025 as amended on November 28, 2025, and subsequent filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements. Any forward‑looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward‑looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.



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