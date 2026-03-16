Checkmarx Redefines Application Security for the Age of Agentic Development

PARAMUS, N.J., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the leader in agentic application security, today unveiled a new Checkmarx One platform built for the new era in AI development. As AI accelerates software creation beyond human speed and scale, traditional application security models are fundamentally misaligned. The new platform embeds agentic, AI-driven security across code, open-source dependencies, AI assets, and runtime, enabling organizations to innovate at machine speed with security built in from the start.

At the core of the reimagined Checkmarx One platform is a new architecture powered by agentic security agents and AI-native intelligence across the software and AI supply chain. Key innovations include:

Triage Assist , an autonomous AI agent that prioritizes vulnerabilities in source control based on real-world exploitability and contextual risk, enabling teams to focus on what truly matters rather than static severity scores.

, an autonomous AI agent that prioritizes vulnerabilities in source control based on real-world exploitability and contextual risk, enabling teams to focus on what truly matters rather than static severity scores. Remediation Assist , generates review-ready fixes for validated vulnerabilities before code merges, accelerating secure delivery and reducing manual remediation overhead.

, generates review-ready fixes for validated vulnerabilities before code merges, accelerating secure delivery and reducing manual remediation overhead. AI Supply Chain Security , a centralized governance and visibility layer for AI components embedded in modern applications. It discovers hidden AI assets, including models, agents, datasets, prompts, and AI-BOM elements, detects model-loading and execution risks, and enforces policy within existing development workflows.

, a centralized governance and visibility layer for AI components embedded in modern applications. It discovers hidden AI assets, including models, agents, datasets, prompts, and AI-BOM elements, detects model-loading and execution risks, and enforces policy within existing development workflows. AI SAST , a hybrid LLM-powered and query-based analysis engine that expands detection across emerging, unsupported, and AI-generated programming languages, extending security beyond traditional rules-based scanning.

, a hybrid LLM-powered and query-based analysis engine that expands detection across emerging, unsupported, and AI-generated programming languages, extending security beyond traditional rules-based scanning. DAST for AI, a next-generation dynamic analysis engine that strengthens runtime protection across CI/CD and production environments, supporting flexible testing strategies for AI-accelerated applications.



Together, these innovations shift application security from reactive review to agentic governance, aligned with the speed and complexity of AI-driven software development.

“The AI era has fundamentally disrupted the balance between software creation and assurance,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Checkmarx. “Code is now produced at machine speed, but successful security in this environment requires more than speed alone. It requires independent oversight, full visibility across the AI software supply chain, and unified governance that spans code, dependencies, AI assets, and runtime. Agentic application security brings those capabilities together, helping enterprises close the risk gap without slowing innovation.”

“AI has compressed the software development lifecycle from months to minutes,” said Jonathan Rende, Chief Product Officer at Checkmarx. “When applications move that fast, risk compounds just as quickly. Our redesigned agentic platform allows development organizations to innovate at machine speed while securing AI generated applications to protect the business.”

The new capabilities announced today are all available as part of the Checkmarx One Enterprise Edition, or as add-ons to the Essentials or Professional Edition.

Checkmarx will demonstrate these capabilities at RSA Conference 2026. For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit Booth #942 in the South Hall or go to https://checkmarx.com/rsac-2026/.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in agentic application security, delivering enterprise-grade protection while lowering engineering costs and accelerating development velocity. The Checkmarx One platform scans trillions of lines of code each year for companies, cutting vulnerability density by more than half. Its autonomous security agents detect and counter AI-driven threats across the SDLC, providing prevention-first protection for legacy, modern, and AI-generated code at enterprise scale. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

For more information, contact:

Ann Boyd

ann.boyd@checkmarx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c41768b7-767c-477e-a8b4-1083cb990693