ASUS TUF Gaming A14 Packs Big Power into a Portable 14-Inch Design, Now in Canada

KEY POINTS

Game and create with the FA401GM : Next-gen gaming and creation with NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 5060 Laptop GPU and AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465

: Next-gen gaming and creation with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU and AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 Serious power and efficiency with the FA401EA : The AMD Ryzen ™ AI Max+ 392 with Radeon ™ 8060S Graphics powers gaming, creation, and local AI

: The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 with Radeon 8060S Graphics powers gaming, creation, and local AI Ultraportable 14-inch form factor: Travel anywhere easily with this ultraportable laptop, weighing just 1.48kg









TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced a pair of all-new TUF Gaming A14 gaming laptops, now available in Canada. The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 FA401EA and FA401GM are available starting March 16, 2026, starting at C$2,499 and C$2,599 MSRP1 respectively, through the ASUS Store, Best Buy and select ASUS authorized retailers in Canada.

The TUF Gaming FA401GM is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 CPU and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU with a max TGP of 115W in Manual Mode, while the latest TUF Gaming A14 FA401EA is the first TUF Gaming laptop to offer an incredibly powerful and efficient next-gen Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392 processor. Both machines are housed in an incredibly portable and lightweight 14-inch form factor chassis, making the TUF Gaming A14 an ideal companion for gamers on the go.

Game and create with the FA401GM

The TUF Gaming A14 FA401GM is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor featuring 10 cores, 20 threads, and a built-in NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance. A gaming and multi-tasking workhorse, this chip is able to easily power the latest AAA and esports titles all while running the user's favorite communication apps or streams in the background.

Backed by the incredible performance of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, the FA401GM is truly primed and ready for the latest AAA and esports games. This card features the latest DLSS suite of technologies, which uses AI and neural rendering to boost FPS, reduce latency, and improve image quality. ‌The latest breakthrough, DLSS 4, brings Multi Frame Generation and enhanced Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution, powered by GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and fifth-generation Tensor Cores. From old classics to the latest AAA titles, the FA401GM has the power to make games look and perform better than ever before.

Serious power and efficiency with the FA401EA

The TUF Gaming A14 FA401EA is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics. Featuring 12 CPU cores, 40 compute units for the GPU, and a built-in NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance, this processor offers incredible power efficiency with the ability to support large language models locally. The processor’s chiplet design hosts both CPU and GPU cores on the same die, sharing from the same large pool of unified memory as needed no matter the task at hand. This gives it incredible local AI capacity with the ability to allocate that same memory as VRAM. As a gaming and multi-tasking workhorse, this chip can easily power the latest AAA and esports titles all while running the user's favorite communication apps or streams in the background.

Since local AI performance will become crucial to avoid long wait times and high costs in the cloud, the built-in NPU is a perfect companion to AMD Ryzen AI. Users can perform hand gesture detection, eye gaze correction, and use Windows Copilot tools like email summarization locally with less power consumption. For creators and users who don’t need a dedicated GPU in their workflow, the FA401EA offers serious performance at an attractive price point.

Ultraportable 14-inch form factor

Built to be ultraportable with excellent performance, the heaviest TUF Gaming A14 machines weigh only 1.48kg, and measure just 1.69cm thick. Despite these dimensions, the FA401EA has a max TDP of 95W in Manual Mode and the FA401GM supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with a 115W max TGP in Manual Mode — far more than many of their competitors for an exceptional gaming experience. This is thanks in part to new stronger fan motors and 97-blade fans, capable of handling more airflow than the previous generation. These machines also feature micro-holes in the keyboard deck that help draw in fresh air while keeping the user's hands cool during marathon gaming sessions.

In addition, both machines feature quad-channel LPDDR5X memory as well as two M.2 2280 SSD slots, so users can upgrade or add SSDs for extreme amounts of storage in a 14-inch laptop. USB power delivery rounds out this portable powerhouse, for easy charging on-the-go with wide compatibility between devices thanks to USB Type-C®.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026) FA401EA and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) FA401GM will both be available in Canada starting March 16, 2026, through the ASUS Store and select ASUS authorized retailers, starting at C$2,499 and C$2,599 MSRP2 respectively.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401GM and FA401EA)

Model Name FA401GM-DS96-CA FA401EA-ES96-CA Product Part 90NR0NW1-M000F0 90NR0PM1-M00040 Color Jaeger Gray Jaeger Gray Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 Processor



2.0GHz (34MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 10 cores, 20 Threads) AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 392 Processor



3.2GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads) NPU AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPs AI Performance AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPs AI Performance Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU

Max TGP 115W (90W+15 Dynamic Boost) AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Display 14" 2.5K (WQXGA, 2560x1600), 165Hz, IPS-level, anti-glare, 16:10, sRGB100%, 400 nits, 3ms (overdrive support), 1000:1

Supports DDS & G-SYNC™ 14" 2.5K (WQXGA, 2560x1600), 165Hz, IPS-level, anti-glare,16:10, sRGB100%, 400 nits, 3ms (overdrive support), 1000:1

Supports AMD Free-Sync Memory 32GB LPDDR5X 7500 MHz (onboard memory) 32GB LPDDR5X 8533 MHz (onboard memory) Storage 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0



Expansion slot: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0



slots including 1 used 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0



Expansion slot: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0



slots including 1 used Keyboard White backlight chiclet keyboard White backlight chiclet keyboard Audio Dolby Atmos®

Hi-Res Audio

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Dolby Atmos®

Hi-Res Audio

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation WiFi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth® 5.3 WiFi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth® 5.3 I/O Ports 1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II)

1 x Audio combo jack 1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II)

1 x Audio combo jack Battery 73Wh 73Wh Webcam 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello AC Adapter 200W AC Adapter



Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W



Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 200W AC Adapter



Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W



Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm (12.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78") 31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm (12.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78") Weight 1.46 Kg (3.22 lbs) 1.48 Kg (3.26 lbs) Ecolabels ENERGY STAR®



EPEAT Silver ENERGY STAR®



EPEAT Silver Availability March 16, 2026



ASUS Store

Best Buy Canada



Selected retail partners March 16, 2026



ASUS Store

Best Buy Canada MSRP4 C$2,599 C$2,499



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 FA401EA: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-2026-fa401ea/

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 FA401GM: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-2026-fa401gm/

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-2026-fa401-laptop.html

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 FA401EA Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-copilot-pc-gaming-laptop-14-display-amd-ryzen-ai-max-392-32gb-1tb-ssd-wi-fi-6e-windows-11-home-fast-charging-fa401ea-es96-ca/19764867

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 FA401GM Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-copilot-pc-gaming-laptop-14-display-amd-ryzen-ai-9-465-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5060-laptop-gpu-32gb-1tb-ssd-wi-fi-6e-fast-charging-fa401gm-ds96-ca/19764868

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS CES 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/ces/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

4 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ab92321-9484-4044-8c07-f94647a3406a