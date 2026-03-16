QNB Corp. to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 26th

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), Parent Company of QNB Bank, Jeff Lehocky, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 26, 2026, at 2:00 pm EDT.

DATE: March 26th

TIME: 2:00 pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 27, March 30 and March 31. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2025 https://ir.qnbbank.com/qnb-corp-reports-earnings-for-fourth-quarter-2025/ Net Interest Income at Record Level, increased 19.5% (full year) Net Income After Tax (GAAP) increased 23.1% (full year), increased 32.8% excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) Fully-Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) increased 21.2% (full year), increased 30.8% excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP)

QNB Corp. and The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announce Regulatory Approvals Received for Merger https://ir.qnbbank.com/qnb-corp-and-the-victory-bancorp-inc-announce-regulatory-approvals-received-for-merger/

QNB Corp. and The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approvals Received for Merger https://ir.qnbbank.com/qnb-corp-and-the-victory-bancorp-inc-announce-shareholder-approvals-received-for-merger/

QNB Corp. and The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announce Growth-Focused Strategic Combination https://ir.qnbbank.com/qnb-corp-and-the-victory-bancorp-inc-announce-growth-focused-strategic-combination/





About QNB Corp.

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.