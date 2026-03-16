Momcozy Launches BirthEase Maternity Ball Set Combining Safety-Engineered Equipment with Expert-Led Guidance

New York, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global maternal wellness brand supporting women from pregnancy through postpartum recovery, announces the launch of the BirthEase Maternity Ball Set, a full-journey maternity fitness program with a safety-engineered ball and expert guidance. Designed to support women from preconception through postpartum rehabilitation, BirthEase transforms a simple exercise tool into a structured, confidence-building movement journey.





Availability

The BirthEase Maternity Ball Set will be available for exclusive pre-sale beginning March 15 on Momcozy.com , followed by a broader retail launch on March 30 across Amazon and select major retailers.

The launch reflects growing awareness of the importance of safe, supported movement during pregnancy. Health organizations such as the American Pregnancy Association note that birthing balls may help reduce discomfort, encourage optimal fetal positioning, and support comfort during labor.





A Structured Approach to Maternal Movement

Unlike standard yoga or fitness balls designed for general workouts, the BirthEase Maternity Ball Set is developed specifically around maternal biomechanics and stage-based movement progression.

Rather than functioning as a simple exercise accessory, the set offers a guided movement solution that supports women from early pregnancy preparation through postpartum recovery. Compared with traditional yoga balls, the BirthEase ball also emphasizes enhanced stability and maternity-focused safety materials.

Support Across Pregnancy, Labor, and Recovery

During pregnancy, shifting weight distribution and increasing pressure on the lower back and pelvis can lead to stiffness and discomfort. The BirthEase ball provides ergonomic seating that encourages gentle mobility, helps relieve tension, and promotes improved posture.

For labor preparation, upright positions and rhythmic movement are widely recommended. The ball supports rocking, circular hip motions, and dynamic positioning that may help ease early labor sensations.

After birth, many mothers seek low-impact ways to reconnect with their core and pelvic floor. The BirthEase program supports gradual muscle re-engagement while also serving as a comfortable surface for soothing movements such as gentle bouncing to calm a baby.

Expert-Informed Digital Guidance

A key differentiator of the BirthEase Maternity Ball Set is its integrated digital course program. Through the Momcozy App, users can access structured video sessions and progressive movement plans designed specifically for pregnancy and postpartum stages.

Course development incorporated insights from maternal rehabilitation professionals and certified prenatal movement instructors, helping ensure the programming reflects evidence-informed approaches to prenatal and postpartum biomechanics.

The Momcozy App also provides guided workout plans, progress-tracking tools, and a supportive community designed to encourage safe and consistent movement.

Safety-Engineered Design for Everyday Use

The birthing ball is constructed from premium BPA-free PVC and is FDA registered, featuring anti-burst technology for enhanced safety. A reinforced base and textured anti-slip surface help reduce wobble and improve stability, supporting up to 330 pounds.

In the rare event of puncture, the ball is engineered to deflate slowly to minimize risk. The design features a soft floral aesthetic and includes a foot pump for easy setup, allowing the ball to integrate naturally into modern home environments.

Each set includes the birthing ball, foot pump, and stabilizing base for a convenient all-in-one home setup. Purchases also include access to expert-led video programs through the Momcozy App and the Momcozy Maternity Companion e-magazine, offering stage-based guidance and wellness insights.

A Movement Philosophy Supporting Mothers

Rooted in the product philosophy "From bump to baby, We Move with You," the BirthEase Maternity Ball Set reflects the belief that movement during pregnancy is not about intensity but about preparation, connection, and recovery.

By combining thoughtfully engineered equipment with structured digital guidance and expert-informed programming, Momcozy aims to help mothers approach pregnancy and postpartum recovery with greater clarity and confidence.

Mothers interested in learning more about the BirthEase program can visit the official Momcozy website .

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a wide range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a focus on innovation and comfort, Momcozy has developed products including wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other maternal essentials designed to integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers.

Loved by more than 5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy products are available through the brand's official website as well as major retailers including Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Momcozy's mission is to provide comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Momcozy global sales data as of December 2025.