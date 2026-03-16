Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 6 March 202686,283676.2258,346,691  
Monday, 9 March 20261,000613.91613,912  
Tuesday, 10 March 20261,000629.00629,000  
Wednesday, 11 March 20261,000634.00634,000  
Thursday, 12 March 20261,000633.75633,750  
Friday, 13 March 20261,000629.50629,500  
In the period 9 March 2026 - 13 March 20265,000628.033,140,162  
Accumulated until 13 March 202691,283673.5861,486,853  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,329,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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SBB2026 Week 11 2026-03-16 FBM26-16 SBB-w11 ENG
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