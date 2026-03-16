New Investment Funds From StepStone Now Available on Crowd Street, Further Increasing Self-Directed Access to Private Markets

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform helping members pursue their financial objectives by providing direct access to investment opportunities, today announced that three new funds from StepStone are available on its self-directed private market investment platform: StepStone Private Markets (SPRIM), StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund (SPRING), and StepStone Private Credit Income Fund (CRDEX).

These new funds have become available through Crowd Street’s strategic collaboration with StepStone to provide new private market fund opportunities to Crowd Street members across several asset classes including private credit, private equity, secondaries, venture capital, real assets and more. With these funds now officially available, Crowd Street is providing members with more choice, flexibility, and diversification of investment opportunities, and additional control over their investment decisions.

“Increasing access, opportunity, and educational resources to the private markets has been Crowd Street’s vision for years. As investors come to expect transparency and control over their financial futures, more choice across a variety of asset classes is paramount,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “StepStone – backed by several decades of industry knowledge and experience – shares that same vision, and we’re proud to officially bring their funds across several new asset classes to Crowd Street members.”

As access to the private market industry expands, Crowd Street remains equally committed to educating investors so they can explore with confidence. Recently, Crowd Street introduced a new Education Center to help investors better navigate the private markets, a collaboration with Equity Trust to expand access to self-directed private market investing within retirement accounts, major platform enhancements , and a financial literacy initiative . Crowd Street also has a relationship with Callan to support Crowd Street with diligence on select funds and investor education tools.

Current funds available are detailed below. Additional funds may become available on the platform in 2026:

StepStone Private Markets (SPRIM)

SPRIM is a core private markets solution spanning private equity, secondaries, co-investments, and real assets, that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and diversification through a single investment.

Managed by StepStone – a global private markets investment firm responsible for approximately $811 billion of total capital, including $220 billion of assets under management as of 12/31/25 – SPRIM seeks broad global exposure across major private market asset classes: private equity, real assets, and private debt.

StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund (SPRING)

SPRING is a broadly diversified venture capital and growth equity fund, designed to provide comprehensive exposure to the innovation economy.

SPRING emphasizes access to experienced managers through secondary purchases, direct investments, and primary fund commitments. SPRING also invests across a wide range of sectors, including enterprise information technology, technology-enabled products and services, consumer internet, healthcare, and branded consumer and consumer packaged goods. The fund seeks to provide global access to established venture and growth managers, while maintaining diversified exposure across key segments of the innovation-driven economy.

Investment in SPRING may be made only by investors who represent that they are a “qualified client” within the meaning of Rule 205-3 under the Advisers Act and an “accredited investor” within the meaning of Rule 501 of Regulation D under the Securities Act.

StepStone Private Credit Income Fund (CRDEX)

CRDEX is a private credit fund designed to provide investors with access to a broadly diversified portfolio focused on senior secured direct lending through a multi-lender approach. It aims to deliver comprehensive private credit exposure by partnering with experienced investment managers around the world, and offers investors diversified access across borrowers, industries, and geographies within the private credit market.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience and working to further bridge the gap between investment opportunities and each investor's individual investment objectives.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Actual results may vary. Diversification of an investor's portfolio does not assure a profit or protect against loss.

Before investing investors should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by following the link. An investor should read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investors should also review the material available on [stepstonepw.com](https://www.stepstonegroup.com/what-we-do/solutions-services/private-wealth-solutions/) with respect to StepStone Private Markets.

An investment in the Fund involves risks. The Fund should be considered a speculative investment that entails substantial risks, and a prospective investor should invest in the Fund only if it can sustain a complete loss of its investment. Fund fees and expenses may offset trading profits. Fund shares are illiquid and appropriate only as a long-term investment. There is no market exchange available for shares of the Fund thereby making them difficult to liquidate. Use of leverage may increase the Fund’s volatility. Investments may consist of loans to small and/or less well-established privately held companies that have reduced access to the capital markets, resulting in diminished capital resources and the ability to withstand financial distress. The risks of investing in venture capital and growth equity companies are generally greater than the risks of investing in public companies that may be at a later stage of development. Debt securities are subject to the risk that an issuer will be unable to make principal and interest payments on its outstanding debt obligations when due. The current lending market is competitive and rapidly changing, and there may be increasing competition for access to loans (especially direct loans) as the lending industry continues to evolve. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

StepStone’s Funds are distributed by Distribution Services, LLC which is not affiliated with StepStone Group Private Wealth, Crowd Street Inc., or any of their affiliates.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad

crowdstreet@launchsquad.com