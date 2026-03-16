F45 Training Introduces F45 PEAK500: A New Era of Standardized Athletic Performance Testing

New York, NY, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F45 Training, a global leader in functional group fitness, today announced the launch of F45 PEAK500 – a 30-minute hybrid, standardized performance event designed to challenge capacity, output and mental toughness.

Building on the legacy of the iconic F45 Playoffs and in partnership with Red Bull, F45 PEAK500 represents the next evolution in network-wide athletic benchmarking. The event will be programmed globally on Saturday, March 28, giving members a brand-new opportunity to set goals, measure performance, and track progress over time.

F45 PEAK500 leverages F45's signature team-based training environment, with coaches providing strategic guidance and members drawing on the collective energy and accountability that defines the brand.

“F45 PEAK500 brings the energy of a true fitness event into the F45 studio,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of FIT House of Brands. “It’s a chance for people to push their limits, set new benchmarks, and feed off the momentum of a high-energy community environment. We see this as the beginning of something bigger — a platform that can grow into larger fitness events both inside and outside the studio. Our vision is for F45 PEAK500 to become a key global fitness calendar event that athletes and fitness enthusiasts train for and show up to test themselves across the F45 network and beyond.”

Workout Format

Five stations, each five minutes in duration, with one minute of rest between stations. Members may complete the workout solo or in pairs, with all participants beginning at Station 1 and starting in waves every six minutes.

5 total stations

5 minutes of work per station

1 minute rest between stations

Score = maximum reps or calories per station

Complete solo or in pairs

The Five Stations

1 Bike Erg 100 calories | Damper: Any 2 8x Dumbbell Devils Press + 12x Dumbbell Suitcase Forward Lunges Goal: 5 sets/100 reps | Female: 8kg x2 | Male: 12.5kg x2 3 Ski Erg 100 calories | Damper: Any 4 300m (20x15m) Shuttle Runs + 80 Barbell Thrusters Goal: 100 reps | Female: 15kg | Male: 25kg 5 Row Erg 100 calories | Damper: Any

How Scoring Works

The goal of F45 PEAK500 is to accumulate as many points as possible across all five stations, with 500 representing the Peak — the maximum achievable score.

At the end of each 5-minute station, members record their total reps or calories in the Assessments section of the F45 Training App.

The maximum score per station is 100 points.

Once a member hits 100 points at a station, they stop and record the remaining time.

Members who reach 100 points at all 5 stations will have their combined remaining time added to their total score.

How to Prepare

F45 is committed to ensuring every member and coach walks into March 28 ready to give their best. F45 PEAK500 will be available in optional workouts ahead of the global launch, giving coaches and members time to experience, strategize, and prepare.

PEAK500 will be available in optional workouts prior to launch

Coaches can run and experience F45 PEAK500 themselves to prepare for coaching members

Studios can set up practice events so members can strategize before going all-out on March 28

Global leaderboard rankings will be live on the day.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training : A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8 : FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates : A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery : A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.