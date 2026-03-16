Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 16 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 23,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 9/3/2026 5,000 52.52 51.45 52.85 262,599 10/3/2026 4,500 54.30 53.90 54.80 244,359 11/3/2026 4,500 54.28 53.40 55.00 244,246 12/3/2026 4,500 53.83 53.20 54.35 242,244 13/3/2026 4,500 53.35 53.20 53.95 240,089 TOTAL 23,000 53.63 51.45 55.00 1,233,538

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 167,800 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 999,291 treasury shares.



