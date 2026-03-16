Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 16 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 23,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|9/3/2026
|5,000
|52.52
|51.45
|52.85
|262,599
|10/3/2026
|4,500
|54.30
|53.90
|54.80
|244,359
|11/3/2026
|4,500
|54.28
|53.40
|55.00
|244,246
|12/3/2026
|4,500
|53.83
|53.20
|54.35
|242,244
|13/3/2026
|4,500
|53.35
|53.20
|53.95
|240,089
|TOTAL
|23,000
|53.63
|51.45
|55.00
|1,233,538
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 167,800 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 999,291 treasury shares.