Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 16 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 23,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
9/3/20265,00052.5251.4552.85262,599
10/3/20264,50054.3053.9054.80244,359
11/3/20264,50054.2853.4055.00244,246
12/3/20264,50053.8353.2054.35242,244
13/3/20264,50053.3553.2053.95240,089
TOTAL23,00053.6351.4555.001,233,538

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 167,800 treasury shares.


Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 999,291 treasury shares.



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