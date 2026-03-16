Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) Completes Three-Milestone Deployment Arc: Digitalage Platform Demo Puts Working Infrastructure on Public Record

TEMECULA, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage, today released its first publicly accessible platform demonstration — a recorded, on-screen walkthrough of five production-operational capabilities: instant live broadcasting, multi-host collaboration, persistent stream replay, a unified creator control center, and real-time AI transcription delivered by OOVE AI.

The demonstration is available now at vimeo.com/1173908936. This is not a product roadmap, a concept rendering, or a simulated walkthrough. Every capability shown is running on production infrastructure and available to the creator cohort onboarding to the platform today.

Digitalage is a live media infrastructure company — not a content platform, not a social app. It operates as the technology layer beneath the creator economy, providing the broadcast architecture, AI intelligence, and creator monetization systems that individual creators, newsrooms, and media organizations depend on to produce, distribute, and monetize live content at scale. At the intersection of a $250B+ live streaming market, a $500B+ creator economy, and a rapidly expanding AI media infrastructure sector, Digitalage is engineering the foundational layer that no dominant incumbent currently controls.

► Watch the Demonstration Now: vimeo.com/1173908936



WHAT THE DEMONSTRATION SHOWS

From Declaration to Proof: Three Weeks of Announcements, One Verifiable Result

Three separate press announcements told the market what Digitalage was building. This demonstration shows what Digitalage built. In a technology sector saturated with vision decks, roadmap presentations, and vaporware marketed as infrastructure, a working, filmed, publicly released product demonstration represents a categorical shift in what investors and the industry are being asked to evaluate — from claimed capability to documented reality.

The demonstration walks through five capabilities that collectively define the Digitalage creator architecture. Each is visible. Each is operational. Each is available today:

Instant Live Broadcasting. Creators launch live broadcasts in real time — no algorithmic gatekeeping, no approval queue, no latency between decision and distribution.

Creators launch live broadcasts in real time — no algorithmic gatekeeping, no approval queue, no latency between decision and distribution. Multi-Host Collaboration. Guests and co-hosts join a live stage in real time, enabling panels, interviews, and community events at broadcast scale.

Guests and co-hosts join a live stage in real time, enabling panels, interviews, and community events at broadcast scale. Persistent Stream Replay. Every broadcast is automatically archived as replayable, on-demand content — extending the lifetime value of every live moment beyond its original air time.

Every broadcast is automatically archived as replayable, on-demand content — extending the lifetime value of every live moment beyond its original air time. Real-Time AI Transcription via OOVE AI. Live broadcasts are transcribed as they occur, making content immediately searchable, accessible, and discoverable from the moment it airs.

Live broadcasts are transcribed as they occur, making content immediately searchable, accessible, and discoverable from the moment it airs. Unified Creator Control Center. Titles, audience settings, cover images, categories, and sharing controls are managed from a single interface — before a creator goes live.





THE INTELLIGENCE LAYER

OOVE AI: Converting Live Broadcasts Into Permanent, Searchable Records

Real-time transcription during a live broadcast is not a convenience feature. It is a structural transformation of what live content is — and what it becomes after the broadcast ends. When OOVE AI transcribes a broadcast as it happens, it converts a time-bound live event into a permanent, searchable, accessible, and discoverable knowledge artifact.

A live interview with a policy expert becomes a searchable record. A creator's financial commentary becomes an indexed archive. A citizen journalist's real-time reporting becomes a verifiable, timestamped document. The content does not disappear when the broadcast ends. It compounds.

OOVE AI is running in production. The demonstration shows it operating in real time. This capability positions the Digitalage platform as essential infrastructure not only for individual creators, but for newsrooms, media organizations, and institutional content operations that require permanence, accessibility, and provenance from every piece of content they produce.

“When OOVE AI transcribes a broadcast as it happens, it converts a time-bound live event into a permanent, searchable, and discoverable knowledge artifact. The content does not disappear when the broadcast ends. It compounds.” — Digitalage Platform Demo, March 2026



MARKET CONTEXT

Three Converging Markets. One Infrastructure Layer. No Dominant Incumbent.

$250B+

Live Streaming Market

Projected by 2029 $500B+

Creator Economy

Annual Economic Activity 70–85%

Creator Revenue Share

vs. 45–55% industry standard



Digitalage is not entering a single market. It is positioned at the intersection of three of the largest and fastest-moving sectors in technology — live streaming, the creator economy, and AI-powered media infrastructure — and it is doing so as the infrastructure layer beneath them, not as a content destination competing within them.

The companies that will define the next generation of digital media will not be the ones producing content. They will be the companies controlling the infrastructure layer beneath it. Digitalage is engineering that position. Today's demonstration is the first public evidence that the infrastructure is real.

THE ECONOMIC MODEL

A Structural Advantage No Incumbent Can Match Without Dismantling Itself

The creator revenue model at Digitalage is not a promotional offer or a temporary onboarding incentive. It is the permanent structural design of the platform — engineered into the architecture from the first line of code.

Creators on Digitalage retain 70 to 85 percent of revenue generated on the platform. The industry standard across every major incumbent is approximately 45 to 55 percent. That gap — between 15 and 30 percentage points of creator revenue — is not a feature comparison. It is the primary economic reason creators will migrate to, remain on, and build their most important programming for this platform.

The incumbents cannot close that gap without restructuring revenue models that currently generate billions of dollars annually. That structural constraint is the competitive moat. The demonstration released today is the evidence that what is behind that moat is operational.

“We didn’t set out to build a better social app. We built infrastructure. The difference matters to creators, to investors, and to anyone who understands where the next generation of media is actually being built.” — Peter Michaels, Chairman & CEO — Digitalage / Hop-on, Inc.



THE IP FOUNDATION

A Patent Portfolio Engineered to License — With a Track Record to Prove It

The Digitalage live streaming platform and Newsroom OS are supported by a growing portfolio of patent-pending technologies covering live broadcast architecture, identity-verified publishing, content provenance systems, and the creator monetization framework. These are not defensive filings. They are the commercial core of a licensing strategy executed by a team that has operated at this scale before.

Hop-on, Inc. has completed IP licensing transactions totaling more than $100 million with Nokia, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Motorola, and other Fortune 500 companies. The patents currently in prosecution for Digitalage's platforms were designed from their first claim drafts to be licensable, defensible, and deployable at enterprise scale.

In a media environment where content authenticity is actively contested, creator economics are a competitive battleground, and the infrastructure layer of live media remains unclaimed by any dominant platform — this IP portfolio is the long-term moat. More than 100 development iterations have produced not just production-ready software, but a documented technical record that strengthens every patent in the portfolio.

INVESTOR NOTE

What Today's Demonstration Means for HPNN Shareholders

For investors tracking Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), today's demonstration represents the completion of a defined and sequential evidentiary arc:

March 10, 2026 Operational deployment confirmed. Creator onboarding underway. Live streaming infrastructure validated. March 12, 2026 Controlled production deployment confirmed. Both platforms — Digitalage live streaming and Newsroom OS — validated under real operating conditions. March 16, 2026 ★ The platform is visible. A publicly accessible demonstration of five production-operational capabilities is available for anyone to watch at vimeo.com/1173908936.



Three milestones. Twelve days. A documented, sequential buildout from infrastructure deployment to public, verifiable proof. That is not the narrative arc of a typical OTCID company. It is the execution timeline of a technology business deploying on a defined commercial schedule.

What follows is equally defined: expanded creator cohort access, full public platform launch, initial enterprise newsroom client agreements, and the company's first public live broadcast. Each milestone will be reported as it is reached.

“The platform is built. The economics are real. The IP is in prosecution. The demonstration is live. For serious investors evaluating where the infrastructure layer of the next generation of live media is being built — the answer is no longer a projection. It is a Vimeo link.” — Digitalage Investor Update — March 16, 2026





► Watch the Demonstration: vimeo.com/1173908936





“The collapse of local journalism and the rise of the creator economy are not separate trends. They are two sides of the same transformation in how media is produced and distributed. We built the infrastructure for both — and we built it to last.” — Peter Michaels, Chairman & CEO — Digitalage / Hop-on, Inc.



ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. (OTCID: HPNN)

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology holding company with a multi-decade record of innovation in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications. Hop-on is the developer of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone — named TIME Magazine's Invention of the Year — and holds essential license agreements across mobile and computing technologies. Through its subsidiary Digitalage, Hop-on is building live-first media infrastructure, content protection systems, newsroom intelligence technology, and creator economic infrastructure for the next generation of digital media.

www.hop-on.com

ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is a media technology company building infrastructure for the next generation of journalism and digital publishing. The company develops AI-powered tools and live-first platform systems designed to support creators, journalists, newsrooms, and independent media organizations with the verification, intelligence, and distribution infrastructure they need to operate with editorial credibility and financial sustainability. Both the Digitalage live streaming platform and Newsroom OS are patent-pending and currently in controlled production deployment.

www.digitalage.com | linkedin.com/company/Digitalage-inc

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Peter Michaels, Chairman & CEO — Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

contact@hop-on.com | +1-949-756-9008

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements other than statements of fact, including statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements | SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.