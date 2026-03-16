Award-winning HR Management Software HiBob Named Accelerator in 2026 Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix

New York, NY, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named an Accelerator in the 2026 Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix.

This year's recognition marks a significant milestone for HiBob, as the company continues to gain traction in the enterprise market while maintaining its distinctive approach to HR technology. Nucleus Research evaluated vendors based on product usability, functionality, and the value customers derive from their enterprise-grade capabilities for organizations with over 2,500 employees.

In the Enterprise Technology Value Matrix, HiBob ranks highest among all vendors for ease of use—a rare achievement that demonstrates the company's ability to deliver sophisticated enterprise functionality without sacrificing the intuitive, consumer-grade experience users demand.

"We recognize HiBob's continued evolution in the Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix," said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen at Nucleus Research. "HiBob is an agile alternative to traditional enterprise suites, with quick time-to-value while providing the scale and governance required for efficient growth. Bob's intuitive user interface, complemented by enterprise-level functionality, caters to the complex needs of large organizations while remaining accessible to HR professionals, managers, employees, IT, and Finance teams."

This year's Enterprise Value Matrix recognized HiBob for its ability to provide advanced functionality and comprehensive capabilities while maintaining ease of use and rapid deployment—qualities increasingly essential as organizations navigate the transition to AI-powered workplaces.

HiBob customers in the enterprise segment consistently report significant returns on investment. Organizations implementing Bob have achieved measurable improvements in employee engagement, reduced turnover, streamlined onboarding, and enhanced operational efficiency across distributed workforces. The platform's flexible architecture enables enterprises to scale confidently while maintaining the agility needed to adapt to evolving business requirements.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob, said: "Being recognized as a Leader in the Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix reflects our commitment to proving that enterprise organizations shouldn't have to choose between power and usability. As AI reshapes the workplace, enterprises need platforms that bring clarity, not complexity—systems that can handle sophisticated requirements while empowering every user to work more effectively. This recognition validates our vision that the future of enterprise HR technology lies in combining deep functionality with exceptional user experience. Our dedicated team of Bobbers has worked tirelessly to deliver an HR platform that serves the entire organization, and we're more motivated than ever to continue leading this transformation."

This announcement extends HiBob's momentum in 2026, following recent recognition including #1 rankings in the Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer Report, being named Zendesk 2026 Best Collaborator Partner of the Year, and ranking #25 on Accadian Ventures' Future of Work 100.

For more information about HiBob and Bob, visit www.hibob.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, the firm provides research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob—an AI-powered, modular solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today's distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Designed to meet the needs of growing multinational businesses, Bob helps accelerate hiring, improve retention, upskill talent, and elevate the overall employee experience. Its flexible architecture and robust analytics support agility and insight at scale, while its consumer-grade interface encourages everyday engagement and community building.

More than 5,300 global companies—including Uala, DWF, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia—rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

Press Inquiries

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