Elevate 2030: How PWCS is Building on Progress to Shape the Next Four Years

MANASSAS, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is entering an exciting new chapter. Building on the strong results of the PWCS Vision 2025 Launching Thriving Futures Strategic Plan, the division is now advancing the PWCS Elevate 2030 Strategic Plan—a bold, future-ready plan designed to expand opportunity, elevate achievement, and prepare every student to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

In just four years under Vision 2025, PWCS achieved a record-high 94.8% graduation rate, improved academic performance divisionwide, reduced chronic absenteeism by 6.7%, and lowered dropout rates by 2.2%. The division also joined the National Attendance and Engagement Meta Network to support improved student attendance and engagement nationwide.

During this same period, PWCS significantly strengthened its commitment to life beyond graduation: every high school now has a dedicated college and career counselor; 100% of graduates leave with a postsecondary plan; students can choose from more than 135 high-demand career and technical education (CTE) courses supported by 373 business partnerships; and more than 23,500 students have earned at least one CTE credential in the past four years.

Looking ahead, Elevate 2030 builds on this momentum with targeted investments in early learning, innovation, leadership, and workforce readiness.

“Elevate 2030 is not just a strategic plan—it is a shared promise to our students and our community,” said Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade. “It reflects who we are, what we value, and where we are going together. This plan challenges us to think boldly, act intentionally, and remain focused on creating meaningful, lasting impact for every learner.”

By 2030, every four-year-old in the division will have access to universal preschool, and students will benefit from continuous career exploration, expanded access to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented and virtual reality, mobile science labs, expanded robotics, and strengthened STEAM opportunities. PWCS is also expanding IB, Cambridge, and dual-language programs while ensuring every high school offers high-demand career pathways, including information technology.

Recognizing that students learn and thrive when their academic, social, emotional, physical, and mental health needs are fully supported, the division will open three school-based health clinics and expand its network of school-based food pantries from 10 to 40 by 2030.

For staff, Elevate 2030 includes initiatives such as a principal residency program to strengthen the leadership pipeline, the H.O.M.E. initiative to provide at least 150 dedicated housing units by 2030, and expanded telehealth services—extending to employees the free mental health support already available to students.

Together, these efforts enable PWCS to increase opportunity, expand access, and strengthen outcomes for every student. Elevate 2030 is more than a roadmap—it is a call to action for our schools, families, staff, and community partners to work collectively in shaping the future of education in Prince William County. As we build on our progress and look toward 2030, PWCS remains steadfast in its vision to ensure every student will graduate on time with the knowledge, skills, and habits of mind necessary to launch a thriving future for themselves and their community.

Contact Information:

Meghan Silas, PWCS Media Relations Coordinator

Silasmc@pwcs.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4ab1e4-b01f-4fd0-845f-c8a15c3a22fa