Former student brings Medical Science Explorers Club to Tyler Elementary School

MANASSAS, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A passion for medicine and a desire to give back have come full circle for Allison Davenport. Now a student at Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park, Davenport has returned to her roots at Tyler Elementary School to lead the Medical Science Explorers Club, a hands‑on program that introduces students to the world of healthcare and medical science.

“It’s the kind of opportunity I wish I had when I was younger and still figuring out what I wanted to do in the future,” Allison shared.

Meeting about twice a month, the Medical Science Explorers Club gives students in grades 3-5 the opportunity to explore the world of healthcare through hands‑on, engaging activities that introduce foundational medical concepts in age‑appropriate ways.

“Most kids learn best through hands‑on exploration,” explained Davenport. “I design each meeting to be interactive and collaborative, starting with simple concepts and building toward real‑world applications like medical tools, patient care, or bioengineering challenges. I always try to balance learning with fun to keep them excited for every meeting.”

One of the most meaningful experiences for Davenport as a club leader has been a health clinic role‑play activity, where students rotated through different medical roles to better understand teamwork, empathy and problem‑solving in a healthcare setting.

“Watching them practice teamwork, empathy, and problem‑solving showed me how powerful experiential learning can be,” Davenport said. She noted that taking on the role of a “patient” herself made the experience even more meaningful. “It helped me connect more personally with the students and made the experience feel more real for everyone.”

Davenport’s leadership and commitment have earned strong support from families and school staff, who have been excited to see students actively engaged and growing in confidence as they explore science in new ways.

“Having the Medical Science Explorers Club at Tyler has been an incredible opportunity for our students to engage deeply with science, healthcare, and the medical field in an authentic way,” expressed Jennifer Perilla, principal of Tyler Elementary. “Knowing that a former Tyler student, Allison Davenport, took the lead in creating the club—organizing experiences for our students and partnering with staff sponsor Tim Cerwinske—makes this feel like a true full‑circle moment. Her mentorship has made this opportunity especially meaningful for our current students.”

By leading the Medical Science Explorers Club, Davenport is not only introducing students to medical science; she is fostering a culture of curiosity, mentorship, and possibility. Her efforts demonstrate how one student’s passion can create meaningful opportunities for others and inspire young learners to imagine what their futures might hold.

Contact Information:

Meghan Silas, PWCS Media Relations Coordinator

Silasmc@pwcs.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de4d6d15-07f0-44ca-adb3-46127cb62a7d