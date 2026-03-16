Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its March Copy Trading Challenge.

Running from March 16 to April 6 2026, the initiative features a 150,000 USDT prize pool that rewards consistent engagement and Lead Trader performance. Rather than focusing solely on total monthly volume, the campaign promotes active participation by mirroring expert strategies through daily volume milestones.

"Our goal for the March challenge is to bridge the gap between novice interest and professional strategies," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By rewarding daily consistency and providing a safety net through loss protection, traders can grow their portfolios while benefiting from the expertise of the market's top performers."

Toobit has lowered the barrier for new copy traders by offering a 5 USDT starter reward and a lucky draw entry for an initial 50 USDT trade. This includes 100% loss protection, refunding liquidated first copy trades up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds.

The challenge centers on a tiered daily volume system where participants can earn up to 58 USDT and five lucky draw chances every 24 hours. Furthermore, Lead Traders are incentivized through a volume-based rewards program, offering up to 1,000 USDT for those reaching the 1,000,000 USDT milestone in combined personal and follower volume.

Traders must register on the official campaign page to be eligible for any rewards. Detailed information regarding the challenge, including the daily reward schedule, is available on the Toobit announcement page.

The surge in social trading reflects broader market shifts observed in early 2026. Social and copy trading volumes have seen a 22% year-over-year increase as of the first quarter of 2026. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for automated, strategy-based participation among retail investors who seek to navigate the increased volatility of the current market cycle.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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