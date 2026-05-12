Toobit Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with 100,000 USDT Rewards, BTC Airdrops, and Trade Protection





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its latest campaign, which commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day with a 100,000 USDT prize pool.

Running from May 12 to May 25, 2026, the campaign celebrates the 16th anniversary of crypto's first real-world transaction by offering bonuses, airdrops, and risk-free trading opportunities to traders worldwide.

The campaign is structured around four key activities:

Interactive rewards: Participants can win 0.005 BTC, exclusive Bitcoin Pizza Day merchandise, and USDT bonuses by completing daily deposit and trading milestones.

Market entry trade protection: Toobit is providing a safety net for the first BTC spot trade made during the campaign. If a trader's initial buy order is held for 48 hours without being sold or transferred and the market price drops, Toobit will provide up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds as compensation.

BTC Futures rebates: On the official May 22 anniversary, futures traders can earn fee rebates delivered as BTC airdrops (up to 100 USDT equivalent), allowing them to grow their BTC portfolio in the world's flagship cryptocurrency.

Ecosystem and community growth: The celebration extends to the Toobit DEX+ platform and social channels, rewarding early-bird traders and community referrers with additional token airdrops and vouchers.

To participate, traders must register on the official campaign page. For full terms and conditions, visit the announcement page.

Since the historic 10,000 BTC pizza trade in 2010, Bitcoin has evolved from a niche experiment into a primary treasury asset, with corporate treasuries projected to hold over 2.3 million BTC by the end of this year. With global holders surpassing 500 million and a market cap exceeding $1.4 trillion, retail demand for secure entry points has reached an all-time high as the asset matures.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aee6fd9-e904-49ad-8f4d-a58b92e677af