Toobit Takes TIFT 2026 Into the Second Half





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has entered the second half of the Toobit International Futures Tournament 2026 (TIFT 2026), with 33,000 registered traders now taking part across the team and solo championships.

TIFT 2026 continues through September 9, 2026, with a total prize pool of 3,000,000 USDT. As the tournament passes its midpoint, competition is intensifying across both leaderboards as participants push for stronger positions.

Registration remains open through the official TIFT 2026 campaign page, where participants can choose a team, enter activities, and follow their progress throughout the tournament.

Team Standings Gather Momentum

The team championship features up to 1,500,000 USDT in rewards, with the prize pool increasing according to total community futures trading volume.

To date, 16,000 traders have joined the six TIFT 2026 teams, with Turbo Titans, Volatility Raiders, and Leverage Legends currently occupying the leading positions.

At the halfway mark, the team championship prize pool stands at 150,000 USDT, with more rewards available as overall community trading volume grows. The top 10 performers in each team receive 30% of their team's prize, while the remaining 70% is shared among eligible members who record at least 30,000 USDT in futures trading volume.

Solo Racers Push for the Top 300

The solo championship is also gaining momentum, with 26,500 participants currently competing for a place among the top 300.

The solo prize pool can reach up to 600,000 USDT and scales alongside total community futures trading volume. So far, 100,000 USDT has been unlocked at the midpoint of the competition. To qualify for rewards, participants must reach at least 30,000 USDT in futures trading volume and maintain a minimum account balance of 50 USDT.

More Ways to Stay in the Race

Participants can also continue taking part in Race to Victory, which offers a share of 840,000 USDT in rewards across trading, deposits, copy trading, Event Contracts, Earn products, trading bots, and referrals.

TIFT 2026 also features Rev Up the Hype, with 10,000 USDT allocated to social challenges rewarding participants who share campaign content or create original memes, posters, and short videos.

With the tournament now in its second half, new participants can still join while existing racers continue their push up the standings before TIFT 2026 ends on September 9, 2026 at 10:00 UTC.

Full eligibility requirements, reward structures, activity rules, and terms and conditions are available on the official TIFT 2026 announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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