Decisiv and Besson Management Group Form Strategic Partnership

Reston, Virginia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reston, Virginia – March 16, 2026 – Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today an agreement with Besson Management Group, Inc. (BMG) to integrate and resell TRITECH's Expert Technician Support, a subscription-based technical support service that provides expert diagnostic and troubleshooting assistance for commercial vehicle service operations.

“The Decisiv and BMG integration will combine the TRITECHs Expert Technician Support service with the Decisiv SRM platform, creating a unified, streamlined service experience,” said Jeff Clark, Chief Product Officer of Decisiv. “The partnership expands technician support capabilities, giving our customers immediate access to live expert troubleshooting, diagnostics, and repair guidance through the Decisiv SRM workflow to accelerate problem resolution and reduce downtime for our customers.”

Under the agreement, the integration will bring TRITECH’s Expert Technician Support service into the Decisiv SRM platform, enabling seamless transfer of structured vehicle, diagnostic, and repair data. Initial plans also call for automated creation of a corresponding support case within TRITECH’s Salesforce platform, and storage of all integration activity within the case in Decisiv SRM.

TRITECH’s Expert Technician Support is a subscription-based expert diagnostic assistance service that provides diesel technicians with structured case review, troubleshooting guidance, and parts assistance.

“With the integration of TRITECH into the Decisiv SRM platform we’re enhancing the service process by automating data exchange between platforms to enable service providers to benefit from a single, seamless solution,” said Mike Besson, President/CEO of Besson Management Group. “The integration will increase vehicle uptime by leveraging automated case creation, data sharing, and expert guidance that support efficiency in commercial vehicle service operations.”

Once the integration is completed, Decisiv will offer Expert Technician Support subscriptions as part of a reseller agreement, and the companies will collaborate on joint marketing initiatives.

About Besson Management Group, Inc.

Besson Management Group, Inc. operates and manages companies that provide an array of goods and services focused on the transportation industry. For more information about TRITECH Expert Technician Support, visit https://tritechent.com/.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America’s largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.decisiv.com.





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