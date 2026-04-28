Record360 and Decisiv Deliver Synced Inspections Automatically

FORT WORTH, Texas / RESTON, Virginia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Record360, a leading provider of mobile inspection and asset documentation software, and Decisiv, the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, today announced availability of a new integration. The seamless integration enables service providers to capture structured, media-rich inspections when a technician arrives at a vehicle’s location and automatically sync them to a case in the Decisiv platform, ensuring every service event begins with complete, accurate and in-context information.

Service operations rely on Decisiv to manage cases once they are created, but inspection data collected at intake is frequently incomplete, delayed, or disconnected from the case. Inconsistent capture or attachment of photos, videos, and condition details creates gaps that lead to estimate-invoice disputes, slow triage, and extend downtime.

The Record360 integration addresses this gap by connecting mobile inspections directly to the Decisiv platform. Technicians can capture photos, video, meter readings, and condition data on a mobile device using guided inspection workflows. Once completed, the full inspection record—including a structured PDF summary—is automatically attached to the corresponding Decisiv case without manual upload or duplicate entry.

“Decisiv customers depend on accurate, complete data to drive service decisions,” said Jeff Clark, Chief Product Officer at Decisiv. “By integrating Record360, we are strengthening the value of the Decisiv platform from the very first moment of the service process, ensuring every case starts with a complete, verifiable record of asset condition.”

Record360 provides a mobile-first experience designed for technicians, enabling fast, guided inspections on iOS or Android devices. The platform supports customizable inspection templates, photo and video capture with in-app markup, geo-tagging, timestamps, and automatic PDF generation.

“Together with Decisiv, Record360 supercharges vehicle service workflows and helps dealerships deliver top-tier customer experiences in the service department,” said Damon Haber, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Record360. “By capturing structured inspections with high-quality photos and video and automatically attaching them to the Decisiv case, service teams can trust that every event is documented clearly from the start, reducing estimate-invoice disputes and accelerating every service decision that follows.”

With Record360 integrated into Decisiv, service providers can:

Capture complete, standardized inspections with photos, video, and condition data at intake

Automatically attach all inspection media and reports to the Decisiv case

Record and sync meter readings directly into the case record

Generate shareable, timestamped PDF inspection summaries instantly

Eliminate manual uploads and duplicate data entry across systems

Incorporating Record360 results in improved operational efficiency and stronger service outcomes. Teams benefit from fewer disputed claims, faster triage and decision-making, more accurate estimates, and improved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance through consistent, documented check-in processes.

This integration creates a unified workflow for technicians and service advisors. Inspections are completed in Record360, while Decisiv cases are automatically updated in real time, removing the need for additional systems or manual reconciliation.

The Decisiv and Record360 integration is now available.

About Record360

Record360 is a provider of mobile inspection and asset documentation software for equipment rental, fleet, and heavy-duty service operations. The platform enables organizations to capture consistent, verifiable records of asset condition through photos, video, timestamps, and structured inspection data. Record360 helps reduce disputes, improve accountability, and ensure that critical inspection data is available across core business systems, including Decisiv SRM.

About Decisiv

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America’s largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.decisiv.com.