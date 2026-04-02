Decisiv Appoints Priyanka Chandel as Chief Human Resources Officer

Reston, Virginia , April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Priyanka Chandel has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.

“Priyanka Chandel brings more than ten years of experience in technology and logistics organizations to Decisiv at a time when we are expanding our data strategy initiatives and building on our operational expertise,” said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv. “Those capabilities require not only technology but a culture that fosters people and high-performance teams. With her leadership, we will be better positioned to deliver the systems, insights and best practices that benefit our customers using the SRM platform across the expansive and growing Decisiv SRM Ecosystem.”

In her role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Decisiv, Chandel will lead all people functions, including talent acquisition, organizational design, performance, and culture. She joins the company as Decisiv serves more than 5,000 service locations in North America delivering maintenance and repair events for over 7 million assets. Since its inception, the Decisiv SRM platform has been used to manage more than 37.5 million commercial vehicle service events.

"Decisiv has spent over 25 years building the service infrastructure that keeps commercial vehicles moving across North America,” Chandel said. “I’m excited to strengthen the high performance culture powering that infrastructure so we continue delivering value to our customers.”

Known as a strategic HR leader, Chandel has focused on leadership, organizational design, workforce planning, and scalable talent systems in high-growth environments. Most recently, she served as Human Resources Director at Epicor Software, where she led HR business partnering and global employee experience strategy. During her tenure at Epicor, she also held roles across learning and development and broader HR, involving global talent reviews, succession planning, and leadership development.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America’s largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.decisiv.com .

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