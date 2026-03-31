Decisiv Signs Agreement to Acquire KEA Advisors

Reston, Virginia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reston, Virginia – March 31, 2026 – Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today an agreement to acquire KEA Advisors, an industry leading provider of business advisory services and data-enabled solutions for commercial asset dealerships based in Lawrence, Kansas.

“The most valuable platforms deliver measurable economic value and that requires embedded workflow and domain expertise,” said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv. “KEA has that expertise and Decisiv has the workflow. Together we will be building an AI-driven economic performance layer for commercial vehicle service dealership operations. That's our Performance as a Platform vision, and this acquisition is what makes it credible.”

With the KEA Advisors’ PULSE Reporting system already integrated with major Dealer Management Systems in North America, Decisiv and KEA Advisors customers will immediately benefit from having the ability to both effectively manage service activity and measurably improve performance. Together, the companies are uniquely positioned to embed best practices, performance benchmarks, and real-world dealer expertise directly into dealership and asset management workflows.

“Joining forces with Decisiv allows us to close gaps in dealer operations,” said Keith Ely, Founder and Managing Shareholder of KEA Advisors. “Our mission is to deliver measurable performance improvement for dealers through advisory services, actionable analytics, and industry-leading education. By combining our operational expertise with Decisiv’s SRM platform, we can scale that mission and deliver even greater economic value to our customers.”

Decisiv SRM is widely recognized by commercial dealerships for its ability to improve key metrics such as shop throughput and revenue. The platform’s communication, visibility, and service event management features are proven to reduce downtime and improve customer retention by getting trucks back on the road quickly and efficiently. Now, with the combined expertise and proven results of Decisiv and KEA Advisors, dealers can expect even greater, more consistent business and service operations performance.

The integration of the two businesses will also build on a decade of collaboration and a shared purpose between the companies. Decisiv and KEA Advisors recently collaborated to incorporate the SRM Discovery Status Tracker within the PULSE Reporting system. The management level view for tracking and improving the efficiency of service operations has resulted in more profitable repair orders for dealers and a faster return to service of assets for customers.

“Decisiv and KEA Advisors have a shared purpose— to drive measurable improvements for our customers,” Hardin said. “Combining KEA Advisors’ operational expertise and analytics with Decisiv's SRM platform will enable us to incorporate best practices and data insights into our asset and service management platform for the benefit of our customers.”

The terms of the KEA Advisors acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

About KEA Advisors

KEA Advisors is an integrated and experienced team of thought leaders in the commercial dealership industry that provides full-service business advisory services for more than 600 commercial enterprises, manufacturers, dealerships and dealership technology companies. KEA Advisors subject matter experts provide detailed analysis of business operations with thoughtful implementation of innovative strategies that leverage current teams and systems. For more information, visit www.keaadvisors.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America’s largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.decisiv.com.