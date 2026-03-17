Ontex publishes its 2025 annual report: ‘Building foundations for the future’

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, March 17, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, today publishes its 2025 annual report.

The annual report covers Ontex’s financial, environmental, social and governance data for the year 2025, as well as its leadership and strategy.

Laurent Nielly, Ontex’s CEO, said: “2025 was a challenging year for Ontex, and our performance did not meet our initial expectations. At the same time, it was a year of focused execution, during which we took decisive actions to strengthen our foundations and prepare the company for sustainable value creation. We completed our refocus on Europe and North America, continued to improve efficiency, and strengthened the depth, relevance and speed of innovation across our categories.

While difficult market conditions weighed on results, the progress made in innovation, sustainability, governance and financial discipline, together with the commitment of our teams, provides a stronger base as we move forward with a clear focus on unlocking Ontex’s intrinsic value.”

The annual report 2025, titled ‘Building foundations for the future’, is available in English and Dutch on ontex.com.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

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