|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-03-17
|Start date
|2026-03-18
|Maturity date
|2026-03-25
|Interest rate, %
|1.75
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|515.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|386.0
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|386.0
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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March 17, 2026 04:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-03-17Auction date2026-03-17Settlement date2026-03-18Maturity Date2026-03-25Nominal amount515 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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March 13, 2026 05:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2026-03-13Loan3113 Coupon0.125 %ISIN-codeSE0009548704 Maturity2027-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200Total bid volume, SEK mln1,000Volume sold, SEK mln200Number of bids12Number of...Read More