RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-03-17
Start date2026-03-18
Maturity date2026-03-25
Interest rate, %1.75
Offered volume, SEK bn515.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn386.0
Accepted volume, SEK bn386.0
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100.00



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading