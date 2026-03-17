MEXC Launches BP Launchpad With 70% Discount for New Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the BP Launchpad, offering new and existing users the opportunity to share 130,000 BP across three subscription pools, with new users eligible for a 70% discount and all users eligible for a 50% discount via USDT and USD1 subscription pools.

Event Details

Pool 1: New User Exclusive – Subscribe with USDT to Share 70,000 BP

New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at approximately 0.1 USDT per BP, representing a 70% discount from the standard subscription price of 0.34 USDT. To participate, new users are required to complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot, and trade 10,000 USDT in Futures.

Total Supply: 70,000 BP

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT



Participants can further increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% through completing additional Futures trading volume tasks during the event period.

Pool 2: Open to All Users – Subscribe with USDT to Share 40,000 BP

All users can subscribe through a USDT pool at 0.17 USDT per BP, representing a 50% discount from the standard subscription price of 0.34 USDT. Eligible participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot, and trade 20,000 USDT in Futures.

Total Supply: 40,000 BP

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT



Users can reduce their subscription price by inviting friends via an exclusive Launchpad poster link or QR code. Each successful referral activates a randomly generated slash of 0.5% to 3%, up to a maximum of 15% per user.

Pool 3: Open to All Users – Subscribe with USD1 to Share 20,000 BP

All users can subscribe through a USD1 pool at 0.17 USD1 per BP, representing a 50% discount from the reference price of 0.34 USDT. Eligibility requirements are the same as those for Pool 2.

Total Supply: 20,000 BP

Minimum Subscription: 100 USD1

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USD1



Referral Rewards: Invite Friends to Share a 1,000 USDT Prize Pool

Users who invite friends to participate can earn a 5 USDT Futures bonus per successful referral, with rewards distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each user can earn up to 100 USDT in referral rewards.

MEXC Launchpad is a token issuance platform committed to providing users with early access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. In February 2026, the platform recorded total participation exceeding 21,000 users, with subscription volume surpassing 3.13 million USDT and a maximum return rate of up to 200%. The platform's innovative "Loss Protection" mechanism directly addresses users' concerns about immediate price drops post-listing. When a newly listed token falls below its listing price, MEXC Launchpad automatically initiates refunds, empowering users to explore early-stage opportunities with real downside protection.

For more details and to participate, please visit the BP Launchpad page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a75801e5-fb28-47b1-8bec-1ea71b45ddd2