MEXC Launches Spot Grid Trading to Support Automated Strategy Execution

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has officially launched Spot Grid Trading, further elevating the user experience within the spot trading ecosystem . The Spot Grid Trading bot empowers users to execute disciplined, systematic investment strategies, enabling them to capture market opportunities 24/7 without manual intervention.

MEXC Spot Grid Trading drives trading efficiency for investors through the following core advantages:

Market Adaptability: The grid bot is well-suited for volatile markets. By executing a continuous "buy low, sell high" strategy, the bot helps users accumulate grid profits during these market cycles.

The grid bot is well-suited for volatile markets. By executing a continuous "buy low, sell high" strategy, the bot helps users accumulate grid profits during these market cycles. Risk Control: Operating strictly within the spot market, the grid bot eliminates leverage-related risks and forced liquidation. Combined with customizable Take-Profit and Stop-Loss triggers, users maintain full control over their principal.

Operating strictly within the spot market, the grid bot eliminates leverage-related risks and forced liquidation. Combined with customizable Take-Profit and Stop-Loss triggers, users maintain full control over their principal. Capital Liquidity: Users can withdraw grid profits at any time during strategy operation, ensuring flexible capital management. Upon termination, the principal and all accrued profits are automatically transferred back to the user's spot account.





The launch of Spot Grid Trading marks a significant milestone in MEXC's commitment to building a user-centric trading ecosystem. As the gateway to infinite opportunities, MEXC empowers users to navigate market volatility with greater confidence and control. Moving forward, MEXC remains dedicated to strengthening its trading infrastructure, ensuring every user has access to the liquidity and execution speed required to effectively capture opportunities in the digital asset landscape.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.



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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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