Abacus Global Management to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management industry, today announced its participation in the 38th Annual Roth Conference, taking place at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA on March 23-24, 2026.

Members of Abacus management, including Chief Financial Officer Bill McCauley, Chief Capital Officer Elena Plesco, and Managing Director of Investor Relations David Jackson will be available for one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Abacus management, please contact your Roth representative, or email the Company’s Investor Relations team at ir@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts :

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com