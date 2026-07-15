Abacus Global Management Launches ABX Longevity Growth and Income Fund (ABXGX)

~ A differentiated interval fund opens longevity assets to individual investors and their advisors ~

~ The newest addition to Abacus’s growing platform of longevity funds ~

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: ABX) (“Abacus” or the “Company”), a leading alternative asset manager specializing in longevity-based assets, today announced the effectiveness of the registration statement for the ABX Longevity Growth and Income Fund (the “Fund”; symbol: ABXGX), the first registered interval fund* dedicated to the longevity asset class, investing 80% of its assets in longevity assets. The Fund is a registered closed-end interval fund that extends the Company’s longevity asset strategy to a broader range of investors than the private structures through which this asset class has historically been accessed.

"For decades, longevity assets have been an institutional story. We have spent years building the origination and the data infrastructure to manage this asset class at scale, and the next step is opening it up to the individual investors and advisors who keep asking us for a way in. To me, that is what democratizing an asset class really means," said Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus Global Management. "The Fund gives a broader base of investors a registered and regulated way to participate in a market that has been out of reach for most of them, and I could not be more excited that Abacus is the firm making it possible."

The Fund is offered by prospectus, on file with the SEC. For additional information please view the Fund Prospectus.



Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are based on estimates and may be inadequate to cover its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.



Disclosures

Abacus Asset Management is the investment advisor for the ABX Longevity Growth and Income Fund.

* Based on life settlement / longevity-linked strategy data and prospectuses available. Source: Interval Fund Tracker (June 2026); Bloomberg FSRC (July 2026).

All securities investing and trading activities involve the risk of loss of capital. The Fund is subject to substantial risks, as outlined in the prospectus. The Fund is suitable only for a limited portion of an investment portfolio and is not a complete investment program. The Fund will invest in illiquid investments and itself has limited liquidity and is not suitable for all investors. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved, or that the Fund will achieve profits or avoid incurring substantial losses. An investor in the Fund could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. Investors should closely review the Fund’s prospectus and statement of additional information for information about these and other risks associated with an investment in the Fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history and track record on which prospective investors may base their investment decision.

Interval Fund Structure. The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end interval fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). Shares are not listed on an exchange and are not redeemable on a daily basis. Liquidity is provided through quarterly repurchase offers of at least 5% and not more than 25% of the Fund’s outstanding shares at net asset value. There is no guarantee an investor will be able to tender all shares the investor desires in any given quarter.

You may not have access to the money you invest for an extended period of time.

The Fund is not required to extend, and shareholders should not expect the Fund’s Board to authorize, repurchase offers in excess of 5% of the total outstanding shares per quarter. If shareholders tender for repurchase more than the Repurchase Offer Amount for a given repurchase offer, the Fund may, but is not required to, repurchase an additional amount of shares not to exceed 2% of the outstanding shares of the Fund.

Longevity Asset Risk. The Fund's investments in mortality contracts (U.S. life insurance policies) and related longevity-linked instruments involve unique risks including longevity (life expectancy) risk, premium payment risk, credit risk of life insurance carriers, valuation risk, illiquidity, and regulatory risk. Actual mortality experience may differ materially from estimates.

Non-Diversified Fund. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase Fund volatility, and the impact of adverse developments affecting any single position may have a relatively outsize impact on Fund performance.

The amount of Distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain.

The Fund may pay Distributions or repurchase shares from sources that may not be available in the future and that are unrelated to the Fund’s performance, such as from offering proceeds, borrowings, and amounts from the Fund’s affiliates that are subject to repayment by shareholders.

Investments in Longevity Assets are highly speculative and involves risks that the Fund may not be able to collect on the insurance policy. With respect to Mortality Contracts, the insured may live longer than anticipated. With respect to Annuity Contracts, the annuitant may not live as long as anticipated.

In recent years, many life insurance issuers have instituted premium increases for Mortality Contracts. In many instances, these increases were material. The Fund cannot predict with certainty when or if this might occur. There can be no assurance Mortality Contracts acquired by the Fund will not be subject to premium and other cost increases. If any such Mortality Contracts are affected by a cost increase, the value of such Mortality Contracts may be materially reduced and the Fund may decide or may be forced to sell or allow such Mortality Contracts to lapse, resulting in a loss to the Fund.

This information is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, an interest in the Fund or any other investment fund managed by Abacus, which can only be made to investors pursuant to and as described in a fund’s prospectus (or similar offering documentation with respect to privately placed funds that are not registered under the 1940 Act). This information is qualified in its entirety by the offering materials for the Fund and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable for purposes herein. Abacus makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy and completeness of the information contained herein. Certain economic and market conditions contained herein have been obtained from published sources and/or prepared by third parties and in certain cases have not been updated through the date hereof. All information contained herein is subject to revision, and the information set forth herein does not purport to be complete. In addition, certain statements herein reflect the subjective views and opinions of Abacus. Such statements cannot be independently verified and are subject to change.

The Fund’s offering materials contain important details concerning investment objectives, strategies, fees, expenses, conflicts of interest and risks and should be carefully reviewed in their entirety before investing. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The prospectus and other information are available for free on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). This information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

ABL Wealth Advisors LLC D/B/A Abacus Asset Management is an investment adviser registered as such with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Abacus Asset Management. is a subsidiary of Abacus Global Management. Abacus Asset Management business is described in Form ADV, Part 1 and 2, which can be obtained from the SEC at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/ or upon request.

The Fund is distributed by Distribution Services, LLC Member FINRA.

© 2026 ABL Wealth Advisors LLC D/B/A Abacus Asset Management Advisors, LLC, 333 S Garland Ave, Suite 1500, Orlando, FL 32801



About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

David Jackson, Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com