Brandon Hall Group Expands Practitioner-Led Research with Excellence Council Initiative

Boca Raton, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group announced the continued expansion of its Excellence Council, a practitioner-led advisory ecosystem that brings senior HR, talent, and learning leaders together to contribute real-world insight to Brandon Hall Group research and thought leadership.

The Excellence Council builds on Brandon Hall Group’s more than 30-year history studying excellence in Human Capital Management through research, benchmarking, and the HCM Excellence Awards. The council provides a structured platform for experienced practitioners to share perspectives, identify emerging trends, and help translate real-world experience into research and practical guidance for organizations.

“The most valuable insights about the future of work come from the leaders navigating these challenges every day,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. “The Excellence Council creates a trusted platform for those leaders to share their perspectives and help shape research that benefits the global HR and talent community.”

The Excellence Council is intentionally designed as a practitioner-only community, bringing together corporate HR, talent, and learning leaders while excluding vendors and solution providers. This model encourages candid peer dialogue and ensures research insights are grounded in real-world operational experience.

The council is organized into focused groups of practitioners across industries, enabling Brandon Hall Group to capture industry-specific insight and translate it into research, executive discussions, and Institute resources. Current Industry Excellence Councils include: Healthcare, Financial Services, Technology & Software, Manufacturing, Retail and more.

Insights from these councils are already informing Brandon Hall Group research, with new reports and discussions being released as practitioner perspectives emerge.

“We created the Excellence Council to amplify the voices of leaders who are actively shaping the future of work within their organizations,” said David Forry, SVP and Head of the Excellence Councils at Brandon Hall Group. “By bringing practitioner insight directly into our research, we are able to provide more relevant and practical guidance to organizations navigating workforce transformation.”

New Industry Research Released

As part of the initiative, Brandon Hall Group is releasing new industry-focused research reports featuring insights from members of the Industry Excellence Councils:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Technology & Software

Each report highlights emerging workforce trends and includes practitioner perspectives from leaders within the respective industry councils.

Brandon Hall Group will also host industry-focused webinars featuring council members who will discuss the trends highlighted in the research and share insights from their organizations.

Organizations can access the reports and register for the webinars through dedicated landing pages.

The Excellence Council’s featured industries are just the beginning. Additional councils are already established, with research and practitioner insights continuing to expand across industries, roles, and regions.

Learn more about the Excellence Council: https://brandonhall.com/excellence-council/

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, affecting the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and are the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform provides evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.