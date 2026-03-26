Scheer IMC Selected as Eminence Partner by Brandon Hall Group™

Boca Raton, FL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent Human Capital Management (HCM) research and analyst firm, announced today that Scheer IMC has been selected as an Eminence Partner.

Eminence Partners represent a select group of organizations Brandon Hall Group™ chooses to work with at the deepest level — collaborating on original research, executive-level dialogue, and market-shaping thought leadership. This designation reflects both Brandon Hall Group™’s confidence in Scheer IMC’s capabilities and a shared commitment to advancing the industry.

As an Eminence Partner, Brandon Hall Group™ and Scheer IMC are collaborating on a Bellwether Research Report, jointly developed to explore critical trends and challenges shaping enterprise learning readiness and solution strategies, with a focus on enabling L&D leaders to deliver measurable business impact. The research will be brought to market through a coordinated initiative that includes a co-hosted webinar, a roundtable-style half-day summit, and supporting podcast and blog content.

"Scheer IMC brings a rare combination of deep enterprise expertise and a genuine commitment to learner outcomes that makes them a natural fit for our Eminence Partnership program. We look forward to developing research and insights together that will help L&D leaders drive real, measurable impact across their organizations." Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, Brandon Hall Group™

In addition to Eminence collaboration, Scheer IMC is also recognized as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, confirming Brandon Hall Group™’s belief that the company delivers high-quality, credible solutions that produce measurable value for organizations.

“Our customers trust us to help them solve multifaceted learning challenges and prepare their people for what’s next. This Eminence Partnership recognition reflects not only our impactful technology and expertise, but our shared commitment to advance future-focused and sustainable learning. Together, we will empower organisations to drive performance, adpotion and sustain long-term success.” Christian Wachter, CEO & Board Member, Scheer IMC

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development strategies for the new era of work.

For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awards® are widely regarded as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

Learn more at www.brandonhall.com

About Scheer IMC

Scheer IMC is a global leader in enterprise learning technologies, empowering organisations with complex learning needs to achieve measurable business impact. Trusted by leading brands such as Schaeffler, Stihl, BSH and Lufthansa, Scheer IMC delivers future-proof learning systems built on decades of innovation and a deep understanding of the people behind the processes.

Founded in 1997 by IT visionary Professor August-Wilhelm Scheer, the company supports more than 12 million learners across 1,300+ organisations worldwide. With over 400 experts in 12 countries, Scheer IMC combines cutting-edge learning platforms, AI-powered solutions and deep strategic L&D expertise.

At the heart of the portfolio is the imc Learning Suite, the flexible, scalable LMS designed for sustainable learning success. It supports tailored learning journeys, nurtures skills development, and grows alongside your evolving needs. Alongside the authoring tool imc Express, AI – powered communication trainer DialogueGPT and a full-service learning content studio, Scheer IMC enables tailored learning journeys, accelerates skills development and grows with evolving organisational demands.

Learn more at www.scheer-imc.com