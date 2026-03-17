Regula User Base Grows 62% as AI Fraud and Regulation Bring Identity Verification to the Front Line

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As remote identity verification (IDV) becomes the control plane of the global economy — spanning payments, border crossings, telecom activation, and online platforms — the infrastructure behind verification is scaling rapidly. Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, now supports over 240 million end users worldwide, up 62% year-over-year. As governments tighten identity rules and fraud becomes more sophisticated, the infrastructure verifying people online is scaling rapidly.

A substantial share of this growth is driven by long-term customers who have partnered with Regula for nearly a decade. As their digital ecosystems expand, identity verification has evolved from an onboarding tool into foundational infrastructure — supporting higher transaction volumes, new user segments, continuous authentication flows, and increasingly complex regulatory environments.

At the same time, Regula has onboarded a substantial number of new clients in banking and fintech, telecom, government services, law-enforcement agencies, border control, aviation, gaming and gambling, and online platforms — sectors where identity has become a systemic risk factor. Across industries, identity verification is no longer limited to onboarding — it now spans continuous authentication, fraud monitoring, re-verification, and biometric risk assessment.

Today, Regula’s technologies support thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities worldwide. Long-term customers such as UBS , Wizz Air , AirAsia , Pearson , Checkport , and Uber continue to expand their use of Regula’s solutions, while new partners — including fintech provider iCard and border authorities in Ecuador and Laos — further strengthen the company’s global footprint.





Countries showing the most noticeable Regula technologies’ user base growth, as of March 2026

Geographic rise

Regula’s growth is globally distributed.

The user base increase across Australia (+128%), Germany (+53%), the UK (+51%), Canada (+36%), and the United States (+46%) reflects tightening regulatory enforcement and increased scrutiny of identity fraud.

Rapid expansion in markets such as Taiwan (+69%), Singapore (+36%), and the UAE (+42%) signals accelerated digital service adoption alongside stricter compliance frameworks.

Technology as a growth multiplier

Over the past year, Regula strengthened its technological foundation across several critical areas.

One system. As identity verification environments grow more complex — spanning onboarding, authentication, re-verification, and fraud response — fragmentation becomes operational risk. The newly launched Regula IDV Platform unites orchestration, document and biometric verification, and identity lifecycle management into a single scalable system. The platform enables consistent decision logic, improved auditability, and centralized control over identity processes.

Age estimation. As enforceable age-verification laws expand across multiple jurisdictions, organizations require independently benchmarked biometric technologies. Regula’s strong performance in NIST age estimation evaluations positions the company to support compliant, high-assurance age checks without increasing data exposure.

Mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). As digital credentials such as mobile driver’s licenses gain adoption, verification systems must validate both physical and digital identities seamlessly. Regula introduced scalable support for mDLs , enabling secure verification.

Privacy. To address growing privacy requirements, Regula rolled out personal data masking across its solutions, helping organizations minimize unnecessary exposure of sensitive information during identity checks.

Inspection depth. As fraud tactics increasingly target weaknesses in the remote verification process, Regula advanced its forensic-grade document authentication technologies, enabling verification of all dynamic security features in remote document checks.

“Processing more users is not the milestone,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula. “What matters is processing more users under higher regulatory pressure, more sophisticated fraud tactics, and increasing architectural complexity. Our long-term clients are scaling because identity has become foundational infrastructure in their ecosystems — and infrastructure must be resilient.”

Industry recognition and independent benchmarks

Over the past year, Regula has been recognized by several leading industry analysts. The company was included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification , positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Identity Verification , and named an Innovation Leader in Identity Verification by KuppingerCole .

Customer-driven feedback and industry awards further reinforce this recognition. Regula achieved multiple leadership positions in G2 Grid® reports for Identity Verification and also received the G2 community recognition for advancing privacy-first identity verification.

As digital services expand and AI changes how identities are created and misused, trust increasingly depends on reliable identity verification. Regula’s growth reflects rising demand — and the responsibility of operating identity systems at a global scale.

To learn more about Regula’s solutions and projects, visit the company’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ef285d-7f84-4f7c-9acc-3fc6ac1ab234



