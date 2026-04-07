From Checks to Systems: Regula Recognized Across Key Layers of Identity Verification in 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

RESTON, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity verification (IDV) is shifting from a single checkpoint to an ongoing process, as digital identities are reused across systems and AI enables more realistic fraud. With attackers able to generate and manipulate identity signals, standalone checks are no longer sufficient. Organizations are moving toward integrated IDV systems that continuously assess trust. This shift is reflected in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, where Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, was recognized across biometric risk management, platform-level decisioning, and industry expertise.





Regula recognized for advancing identity verification across biometrics, decisioning, and fraud prevention

Evidenced decisions, at the platform level

At the core of this recognition is Regula IDV Platform , awarded in the Fraud Prevention category.

The platform addresses one of the key weaknesses of modern identity systems — fragmentation, which is the biggest challenge for nearly half of businesses globally, according to Regula’s recent research . Instead of relying on disconnected tools, it connects document verification, biometrics, workflow logic, and risk signals into a single, orchestrated process.

By bringing these elements together, Regula IDV Platform enables organizations to effectively manage the identity lifecycle by securing the entire user journey, reducing fraud, automating onboarding and revocation, supporting ongoing monitoring and re-authentication, improving compliance, and ensuring appropriate access to services. As a result, the platform helps businesses make consistent, evidence-based identity decisions, supported by full auditability and clear decision logic. Identity verification becomes not a sequence of checks, but a structured system where signals are correlated, decisions are explainable, and fraud is detected earlier in the process.

Supporting high-risk, regulated identity scenarios

Regula was also recognized in the Biometrics category for its age verification technology, reflecting the growing importance of regulated identity use cases.

As digital services expand and enforceable age restrictions increase, organizations face growing pressure. They must verify users’ age accurately while preventing identity misuse. Traditional approaches based solely on document authenticity are no longer enough, as fraudsters now exploit subtle gaps between documents and the persons presenting them.

Regula addresses this challenge with biometric consistency analysis . Instead of verifying age in isolation, Regula’s technology extracts biometric signals from the document portrait to estimate a person’s approximate age and compares them with the document data to detect mismatches that traditional checks may miss. This positions age verification not only as a compliance requirement, but as a meaningful layer of fraud prevention.

This capability is reinforced by strong independent validation. Regula’s age estimation technology ranks among the top performers in NIST evaluations, demonstrating stability and accuracy in real-world scenarios, including critical thresholds such as minor vs. adult classification.

Building understanding, not just technology

Beyond technology, Regula has also been recognized for its contribution to industry knowledge through the Regula Blog , awarded as a leading cybersecurity resource .

As identity systems become more complex, organizations face a growing challenge: not just implementing verification tools, but understanding how identity decisions should be structured, evaluated, and maintained over time.

The Regula Blog addresses this gap by providing practical, technically grounded insights into identity fraud, document verification, biometrics, and digital identity — helping security, compliance, and fraud prevention teams adapt to evolving threats and design more resilient identity processes.

A shift from checks to systems

“Fraud is changing its structure — instead of breaking one control, attackers exploit gaps between multiple checks. As a result, organizations need not more checks, but better coordination between them. Identity verification is evolving from isolated checks to systems that ensure signal integrity, consistency, and traceability. But technology alone is not enough. Organizations also need a clearer understanding of how identity decisions should be structured and evaluated. That’s where platforms — and the expertise behind them — start to matter,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

Within this shift, the most critical moments remain onboarding and authentication — where trust is first established. These are the stages where the reliability of identity signals becomes critical and where weaknesses are most often exploited. This is also where Regula focuses its core capabilities, helping organizations ensure that identity decisions are grounded in trustworthy, verifiable signals from the very beginning.

To learn how Regula helps organizations build structured, evidence-based identity decisions, visit the company’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.