The Metrics Used to Stop Identity Fraud Are Falling Behind, Regula Study Finds

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The identity threat landscape is no longer aligned with the metrics used to measure fraud prevention. As fraud becomes more complex, adaptive, and often built and validated across multiple systems over time, traditional KPIs — including fraud losses, chargebacks, and detection rates — reflect past outcomes rather than emerging risk. According to a recent survey by Regula , a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices, businesses are beginning to recognize this gap.

As a result, organizations risk making decisions based on incomplete visibility, with implications for fraud losses, compliance exposure, and operational efficiency.

The research, conducted among fraud prevention and financial crime professionals across the United States, Germany, the UAE, and Singapore, shows that this shift is already underway, with organizations rethinking how they evaluate identity verification performance.

Current vs. Desired Fraud Measurement Metrics – Top 5

Category Metric Nature of Metric What It Measures Current KPIs Chargeback rate Reactive Captures financial harm already incurred Customer impact Reactive Measures scope of fallout once fraud hits customers Cost of fraud Reactive/Strategic Broad loss measure used in budget arguments Employee training effectiveness Diagnostic Tests internal readiness, not fraud outcomes False negatives/illegitimate users accepted Diagnostic Highlights system blind spots, informs model tuning Desired Metrics Compliance with regulatory standards Compliance-driven Keeps firms aligned with tightening laws, preventing penalties and legal consequences Collaboration with external fraud intelligence sources Proactive Builds early warning via shared threat data Fraud prevention ROI Strategic Proves investment value, wins budgets Customer satisfaction Strategic Finds the balance between stopping fraud and maintaining a smooth customer experience Response time & fraud trend detection speed Proactive Measures agility in catching new schemes



A growing gap between reactive metrics and future needs

Most organizations still rely on outcome-based KPIs such as chargeback rates, cost of fraud, and false negative rates. These metrics reflect what has already happened.

However, companies are increasingly prioritizing forward-looking indicators — including compliance with pressing regulations, collaboration with external fraud intelligence sources, and fraud prevention ROI. Each reflects a specific pressure point. Regulatory compliance has become more critical as enforcement intensifies and penalties rise. External intelligence is gaining importance because fraud now spans multiple platforms and cannot be fully detected within a single system. And ROI is moving to the forefront as organizations are required to justify fraud prevention investments not only in terms of risk reduction, but also in business impact.

This creates a growing gap between reactive measurement and the need for real-time fraud visibility.

From single metrics to KPI systems

Regula’s survey shows that IDV performance is no longer measured by a single indicator.

Instead, organizations rely on a combination of KPIs across four areas: financial impact, operational performance, detection accuracy, and customer experience. This shift reflects the increasing complexity of fraud prevention. Success is no longer defined by one number, but by how effectively multiple factors are balanced across the identity verification process.

Industry-specific patterns further highlight this trend. Fintech and crypto companies place a stronger emphasis on financial KPIs such as ROI and fraud losses, reflecting direct exposure to financial risk. Telecom and banking sectors show a higher focus on compliance and regulatory alignment, while aviation prioritizes customer experience metrics, where friction directly impacts revenue.

Identity verification becomes a system-level business function

KPIs also reveal a broader transformation in the role of identity verification.

IDV is no longer limited to onboarding. It is becoming a system-level function that supports continuous identity risk management across the entire customer lifecycle.

Organizations now measure how identity decisions impact revenue, compliance, and customer experience — not just fraud outcomes. This includes tracking how quickly risks are identified, how consistently identity signals are evaluated, and how effectively decisions are maintained over time.

“Fraud prevention is still measured backward, while attacks are moving forward. This disconnect reflects a deeper shift in how organizations approach identity risk. Measuring outcomes is no longer enough, especially as modern fraud is emerging across multiple touchpoints, evolving with each interaction, and building over time. Companies should expand what they track: their focus should be moving beyond individual checks toward the broader context in which identity decisions are made — across systems, sessions, and over time. In this context, traditional metrics no longer provide a complete picture,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

See how companies are rethinking identity fraud KPIs — and what they plan to measure next — in the full overview on the Regula blog .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.