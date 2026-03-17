ASUS Zenbook DUO Wins Gold at iF Design Awards 2026

KEY POINTS

ASUS Zenbook DUO wins Gold at the iF Design Awards 2026

ASUS’ In Search of Incredible design philosophy continues to unite performance and purpose

27 total wins reaffirm the company’s global leadership in design excellence

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it was awarded 27 prestigious 2026 iF Design Awards. The winning ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) products were acknowledged for their innovative and inspiring design across a diverse range of categories, including gaming and consumer electronics.

This year, the ASUS Zenbook DUO dual-screen laptop led the way, winning an iF Gold Award. iF Gold Awards were individually selected from the very best entries of the year. Only 75 out of over 10,000 submissions earned the coveted iF Gold trophy.

According to the iF jury, “The dual-display ASUS Zenbook DUO is raising the stakes for flexible computing. The seamless integration of the two screens is stunning to behold. We were especially impressed by the build quality, the tactile finishes, and the freedom this innovative form factor provides for both work and creativity. The ultimate multitool!”

In addition to Zenbook DUO, 26 other ASUS and ROG products won honors for meeting the evolving needs of users and for their contributions to excellent design and innovation. This year, ASUS competed against over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries to claim the awards.

The iF Design Award

Since 1954, the iF Design Award has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements, and the iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior design as well as user interface (UI), user experience (UX), and professional concepts.

ASUS and ROG 2026 iF Design Award: Product Design Winners



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook DUO Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

Zenbook DUO ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407-copilot-pc.html

ASUS Zenbook A16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a16-ux3607/

ASUS ProArt PZ14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-pz14-ht7407/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ROG Zephyrus DUO: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ROG G1000 Desktop: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/desktops/full-tower/rog-g1000-2026-gm1000/

ROG Flow Z13: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-2025/

ASUS ExpertBook B3 G2: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-b3-g2-14-amd/

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cm32-detachable-cm3206/

ASUS V700 Series: https://www.asus.com/displays-desktops/tower-pcs/asus-desktop/asus-v700-mini-tower-vm701mg/

ASUS AiO VM441QA: https://www.asus.com/displays-desktops/all-in-one-pcs/asus-aio/asus-v400-aio-vm441qa/

ASUS AiO PM240FA: https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/asus-expertcenter-all-in-one-pm240fa/754336

ASUS ProArt MD301: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/accessories/mice-and-mouse-pads/proart/proart-mouse-md301/

ROG Archer Backpack Series: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/apparel-bags-gear/bags/rog-archer-backpack-16-bp2600/

ROG MBTI Gamer card: https://roggamercard.web.app/

ASUS CES 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/ces/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Pressroom: https://press.asus.com/

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46a1e330-25b4-462f-994a-dbfa0dbb8f98