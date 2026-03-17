Executives Turn to Pet Butler’s Scalable, Semi-Absentee Franchise Model

PLAINFIELD, Ill., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler, a national provider of residential and commercial pet services, is attracting growing interest from executives, professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking a scalable franchise opportunity in one of the fastest-growing consumer sectors.

As the pet industry continues to expand, Pet Butler’s multi-service, route-based franchise model offers an attractive opportunity for individuals to maintain their current income while starting a business.

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar pet franchises that require expensive facilities and large staffs, Pet Butler operates a streamlined service model focused on recurring revenue and operational efficiency. Services include residential pet waste removal, commercial pet waste management, dog walking, pet sitting, and pet shuttle services. These services generate consistent repeat revenue while maintaining a relatively low initial investment and a home-based startup option.





“We’re seeing strong interest from executives and professionals who want to build a business without starting from scratch,” said James Young, President of Pet Butler. “Pet Butler gives owners a proven system, recurring revenue services, and centralized support so they can focus on growing the business and leading their teams. By keeping their jobs, owners can maintain their income while reinvesting profits to grow the business.”

Franchise owners benefit from a comprehensive support system that includes a national contact center handling all inbound and outbound phone calls, web leads, sales, scheduling, billing, and customer service. This allows owners to focus on building their local network while the system manages many administrative functions. Pat Lanigan of Des Moines, Iowa, credits the company’s support system and strong local management team with helping him grow his business while maintaining operational stability.

With a total initial investment under $100,000 and the flexibility to start from home, Pet Butler offers a lower barrier to entry compared to many facility-based pet franchise concepts.

About:

Pet Butler is a national pet services franchise providing residential and commercial pet waste removal, pet care, and pet shuttle services. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler helps entrepreneurs build scalable businesses through recurring revenue and centralized support.

Learn more about Pet Butler’s franchise opportunities at www.petbutlerfranchise.com or contact 844-777-8608 or franinfo@petbutler.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b22ec8f8-b4ab-4cfa-9efe-b44cab0b73bc