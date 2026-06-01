Pet Butler Promotes Angela Meyers to Brand President

PLAINFIELD, Ill., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler has announced the promotion of Angela Meyers to Brand President, effective April 20, 2026.

Meyers joined the organization in September 2021 as Senior Director of Franchise Operations and most recently served as Vice President of Operations, overseeing franchise support and contact center operations for the growing pet services brand.





During her tenure, the Pet Butler franchise system has grown to $16.5 million in annual revenue and expanded to more than 100 franchise territories nationwide. Meyers also led the development and rollout of Pet Care services across the system, an initiative expected to exceed 80% franchise adoption later this year.

Her leadership helped drive major operational advancements, including the integration of pet sitting software, enhancements to franchise owner training and support, and the development of a quarterly operating roadmap. Meyers also strengthened the performance and customer experience of the Pet Butler contact center, handling over 28,000 inbound sales and service calls annually.

“Angela has played an instrumental role in the growth and evolution of the Pet Butler brand over the past several years,” said Ted Hofer, CEO of Spring-Green Enterprises. “Her operational leadership, strategic mindset, and passion for franchise support have made a significant impact across the organization, and we are excited to see her lead the brand into its next chapter.”

With the promotion, Meyers also becomes the first female Brand President within Spring-Green Enterprises.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role and continue building on the momentum our team and franchise owners have created together,” said Meyers. “Pet Butler has a strong foundation, an incredible franchise community, and tremendous opportunity ahead. I’m excited for what’s next.”

Looking ahead, Meyers will continue focusing on operational excellence, franchise support, and strategic growth initiatives as Pet Butler expands its footprint and service offerings nationwide.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a national franchise providing pet waste removal, pet care, and pet shuttle services to residential and commercial customers. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler offers both semi-absentee and executive models for entrepreneurs with a proven, scalable business model backed by operational support and recurring revenue opportunities.

To learn more, visit www.petbutlerfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@petbutler.com

815-230-1314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94c7062e-ba6d-4b6f-95b0-c0feb169387b