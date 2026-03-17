HydroGraph Certifies Broadway as Qualified Compounding Partner, Expanding Commercial Graphene Masterbatch Capabilities in the UK and Europe

HOLTON, United Kingdom, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that Broadway Colours Ltd. has earned certification as a qualified HydroGraph Compounding Partner following completion of HydroGraph’s rigorous technical and commercial qualification process, further strengthening HydroGraph’s commercial presence across the UK and European plastics markets and expanding the Company’s ability to support large-scale commercial adoption of graphene-enhanced polymer materials.

Broadway has earned certification as a qualified HydroGraph Compounding Partner, having successfully completed HydroGraph’s rigorous qualification testing with strong results. The certification process evaluates dispersion capability, processing performance, quality control standards, and commercial readiness to support graphene-enhanced formulations at scale. Broadway has already demonstrated its commercial readiness in the graphene market by launching GrapheneXcelTM, its proprietary range of graphene masterbatches designed to improve mechanical performance, conductivity, and barrier properties in polymer systems.

HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene™ materials, including its flagship FGA-1 product , are engineered to deliver performance improvements at significantly lower loading levels compared to conventional nanoplatelet graphene materials. The partnership supports HydroGraph’s strategy of enabling commercial adoption of graphene through a qualified network of compounders capable of integrating Fractal Graphene™ into scalable thermoplastic formulations. Global demand for advanced composite materials continues to grow across automotive, packaging, electronics, and infrastructure markets, where manufacturers seek lighter, stronger, and more sustainable material solutions.

“Broadway has demonstrated both technical capability and commercial readiness for graphene-enhanced materials,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “Certified compounding partners play a critical role in accelerating graphene commercialization by translating advanced materials into scalable industrial formulations. Their ability to move quickly from formulation to production supports faster customer adoption of Fractal Graphene™ in high-value applications across polymer applications such as packaging, construction materials, and industrial components where performance, durability, and material efficiency are critical.”

“We are proud to have achieved certification as a HydroGraph Compounding Partner,” said Stephen Rayner, Technical Director of Broadway. “Our experience in advanced masterbatch formulation and underwater pelletising technology enables consistent dispersion of graphene at low addition rates. We look forward to supporting customers seeking enhanced mechanical and functional performance in polymer applications through the integration of Fractal Graphene™.”

Founded in 1997 and located in Holton, Suffolk, Broadway is a leading UK manufacturer of masterbatches, compounds, and rotational moulding powders, operating from a 90,000-square-foot facility. Broadway supports plastic manufacturers throughout the UK and Europe.

Broadway is the only UK masterbatch manufacturer to achieve a Platinum EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, reflecting its strong focus on environmental performance and responsible manufacturing. The company recently expanded its compounding capacity by more than 60% and is known for fast turnaround times, delivering custom compounds in as little as 3–5 working days.

Broadway serves markets including packaging, injection moulding, film and sheet extrusion, blow moulding, and rotational moulding, with a strong customer base among sustainability-focused brands and manufacturers.

As part of HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program, certified partners such as Broadway are qualified to support customers seeking performance improvements, lightweighting, and functional enhancements using graphene at low addition rates.

Learn more about HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program: https://hydrograph.com/lp-compounding-partner-program/

About Broadway

Founded in 1997 and located in Holton, Suffolk, England, Broadway is a leading UK manufacturer of masterbatches, compounds, and rotational molding powders. Broadway operates from a 90,000-square-foot facility, employing around 60 people. The company recently expanded its compounding capacity by more than 60% and is known for fast turnaround times, with the capability to deliver custom compounds within five working days.

Broadway supports plastic manufacturers throughout the UK and Europe with their materials utilized in injection molding, blow molding, film, sheet and profile extrusion, and rotational molding. They serve many market sectors including packaging, construction, automotive, electronics, agriculture and consumer goods. Broadway’s materials are specified by multinational consumer goods companies, and they have a strong customer base among sustainability-focused brands and manufacturers. Broadway is the only UK masterbatch manufacturer to achieve an EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating – reflecting its strong focus on environmental performance and responsible manufacturing. For more information, visit: https://www.broadwaycolours.com or contact sales@broadwaycolours.com .

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™ and GrapheneXcelTM

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687