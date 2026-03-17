SKYX to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that management will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22–24, 2026 in Dana Point, California.

Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen and CEO Lenny Sokolow will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the conference.

Lenny Sokolow, CEO of SKYX Platforms, said:

“We look forward to engaging with the investment community at the ROTH Conference, as we continue to grow market penetration of our advanced safe-smart platform technologies for both builder and retail segments and remain focused on expanding strategic partnerships, as well as driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

The ROTH Conference is one of the premier gatherings for emerging growth companies and institutional investors, bringing together executive management teams, institutional investors, family offices, and industry professionals for company presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For further details, invitation requests, or to arrange a meeting with SKYX management, please contact your ROTH representative or reach out to SKYX investor relations.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com