DP World Expands Into Eastern Canada with Freight Forwarding Office in Montreal

MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has opened a new freight forwarding office in Montreal, expanding its Canadian logistics network and strengthening its end-to-end capabilities. The new location provides support for customers across the retail and industrial sectors, improving supply chain efficiency and expanding bilingual service delivery across the province.

Located in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, the new office expands DP World’s integrated logistics offering in Canada’s second-largest province, establishing a local presence with services available in both French and English. The Montreal office is the company’s third freight forwarding location in Canada, complementing its office in Vancouver and its new office in Toronto, which opened last year.

Customers will have access to a comprehensive suite of global freight forwarding solutions, including full container load (FCL) and less than container load (LCL) ocean freight, air freight, domestic container trucking, customs clearance, international cargo insurance, and project freight services.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Canada’s growing trade economy requires integrated, resilient logistics networks that can scale with customer demand. The launch of our Montreal freight forwarding office and the development of the new Contrecoeur terminal represent our long-term commitment to strengthening Quebec’s role as a key gateway for global commerce. By expanding our logistics network here, we’re creating the infrastructure, technology, and partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for decades to come.”

Strengthening Quebec’s Supply Chain Infrastructure

DP World operates five port terminals in Canada – Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver – and three warehouses across Ontario and Quebec serving leading global technology customers.

The new office marks another milestone in DP World’s eastward expansion. Earlier this year, the Montreal Port Authority announced a joint development agreement to construct and operate the future Contrecoeur container terminal – a multibillion-dollar project that will more than double the region’s container-handling capacity.

Together, the new freight forwarding office and the Contrecoeur development advance DP World’s strategy to deliver fully integrated supply chain solutions from ship to warehouse to final delivery.

By establishing a freight forwarding presence in Montreal, DP World is helping Quebec-based importers and exporters overcome several key logistical challenges, including:

Access to more integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions

Greater alignment of freight capacity with local market needs

Improved speed and reliability across North American and global supply chains





“By combining our port, logistics, and digital assets, we are creating a truly end-to-end service offering in Canada,” added Smith. “Our new Montreal location establishes a strong foundation for DP World’s growing presence in Quebec and supports the province’s long-term trade ambitions – connecting local businesses to global markets and bringing international opportunity closer to home.”

DP World’s operations in Canada are part of a global network spanning six continents and more than 125,000 employees worldwide. Across the country, DP World supports thousands of jobs and plays a critical role in facilitating the trade flows that strengthen the national economy.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.