DP World Invests Cad $13.3M to Expand Rail Capacity at Fraser Surrey Terminal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is investing CAD$13.3 million to expand rail capacity at its Fraser Surrey terminal, advancing the Port Authority Rail Yard (PARY) project to improve export performance and supply chain reliability in Canada.

The project will extend and reconfigure existing rail infrastructure, increasing total usable track length from approximately 7,200 metres to nearly 13,000 metres. Currently underway, the project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026. This will allow the terminal to accommodate longer trains, reduce the need to rearrange rail cars within the yard (a process known as switching), and improve the flow of inbound and outbound rail traffic.

The investment will support higher throughput of key export commodities, including grain and canola oil, enabling the movement of up to 4 million metric tonnes of grain annually through the adjacent Fraser Grain Terminal and approximately 1 million metric tonnes per year from DP World's canola oil export facility.

By improving how rail-served cargo is received, staged, and dispatched, the project strengthens current operations, enables the terminal to scale with future demand, and reduces congestion, lowers fuel consumption, and supports more streamlined, lower-emission supply chains. The expansion helps ease rail bottlenecks on Canada’s West Coast and improves the reliability of export corridors to Asia and other global markets.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “The Fraser Surrey rail yard expansion is a critical investment in Canada’s export infrastructure, strengthening how Canadian products reach global markets. By increasing rail capacity and improving throughput and reliability at Fraser Surrey, we are enabling producers to diversify trade beyond traditional corridors and connect more competitively to international markets across Asia and beyond.”

Unlocking Agri-Export Capacity

DP World's Fraser Surrey terminal is a multi-purpose facility handling containers, steel, critical minerals, agri-bulk, and project cargo. The expansion supports a shared rail yard that links marine operations with inland rail networks, improving the performance and reliability of cargo flows.

The expansion also supports increasing export demand particularly for commodities such as grain and canola oil. It ensures existing infrastructure operates more effectively through:

Faster turnaround times for rail-served cargo

Reduced dwell time and repositioning within the yard

Improved coordination between rail arrivals and vessel loading

More predictable and reliable cargo flows for customers





Strengthening Canada’s Trade Infrastructure

Fraser Surrey plays a critical role in connecting Canadian producers to global markets. The PARY expansion reinforces this role by ensuring rail infrastructure can support growing export demand and evolving trade flows.

The project forms part of DP World’s broader strategy to invest in integrated, multimodal logistics solutions that enhance trade resilience, improve efficiency, and enable the seamless movement of goods across Canada.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com



For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



WE MAKE TRADE FLOW